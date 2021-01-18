scorecardresearch
Stocks in news: HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Vedanta, Wipro, DHFL, JBM Auto

Stocks to watch today on January 18: HCL Tech, InterGlobe Aviation, SpiceJet, Vedanta, Wipro, DHFL, JBM Auto among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are L&T Finance, Alok Industries, Mindtree, IndiaMart, Trident, Rallis India, IRB Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, Snowman Logistics.

Share Market News Live: Sensex, Nifty trade tad higher; SBI, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, ITC, RIL top gainers

InterGlobe Aviation: IndiGo market share in December was unchanged at 53.9% compared to November 2020, while passenger load factor in December stood at 71.5% against 74.0% in November.

SpiceJet: The company's market share in December 2020 stood at 13.0% against 13.2% in November 2020, while passenger load factor increased to 78.0% from 77.7% in same periods.

Wipro: The company said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme. In another update, the IT services major was selected as a strategic technology services partner by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) to establish the latter's first Global Digital Hub in Hyderabad that will employ 1,000 people.

JBM Auto: The company has received orders for supply of 700 JBM 'CITYLIFE' buses from Delhi Transport Corporation. The buses will be fully air conditioned and BS-VI fuel compliant low-floor.

CESC: The board has approved a proposal to acquire 23.18% stake in Noida Power Company Ltd, an associate company. This will be done for a cash consideration of Rs 325 per share of NPCL.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major has received approval from the Drugs Control General of India to conduct phase 3 clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender reported a 18% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 8,758.29 crore for December quarter. The bank's net interest income grew 15.1% YoY to Rs 16.317.6 crore.

HCL Tech: The company reported a 26.7% QoQ jump in consolidated profit for the quarter ended December 2020 at Rs 3,982 crore, as against Rs 3,142 crore in the previous quarter.

Metropolis Healthcare: The pharma major said it will acquire Dr Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre Pvt Ltd in a cash and stock combination deal.

Page Industries: Company board is scheduled to meet on 10 February to consider declaration of a second interim dividend for FY21.

Bharti Airtel: The company is preparing to raise a billion dollars with an offer of perpetual bonds- securities with no maturity date for investors, ET reported.

DHFL: The Committee Of Creditors approved resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital.

Vedanta: The voluntary open offer for acquisition of over 37.17 crore shares will open on March 4 and close on March 18, 2021.

Earnings Today: L&T Finance, Alok Industries, Mindtree, IndiaMart, Trident, Rallis India, IRB Infra, Indiabulls Real Estate, Snowman Logistics will report December quarterly earnings today

