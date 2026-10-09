Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Suzlon, Waaree, Premier, ACME, Clean Max, Emmvee, Vikram: RE stocks to buy ahead of Q2, targets

Suzlon, Waaree, Premier, ACME, Clean Max, Emmvee, Vikram: RE stocks to buy ahead of Q2, targets

SUZLON37.60(3.21%)

Anand Rathi suggested 12-month target of Rs 39 for Suzlon, Rs 2,399 for Waaree Energies, Rs 1,392 for Clean Max and Rs 297 for Emmvee Photovoltaic.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 3:36 PM IST
Suzlon, Waaree, Premier, ACME, Clean Max, Emmvee, Vikram: RE stocks to buy ahead of Q2, targetsOn stocks Anand Rathi has 'Hold' recommendations on, target for Premier Energies is set at Rs 904 and Acme Solar Holdings at Rs 447.  

Anand Rathi has Waaree Energies Ltd and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd as its top two renewable energy (RE) picks ahead of September quarter earnings season. In total, it has 'Buy' calls on four RE stocks including Suzlon Energy Ltd and Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd.

Anand Rathi suggested 12-month target of Rs 39 for Suzlon, Rs 2,399 for Waaree Energies, Rs 1,392 for Clean Max and Rs 297 for Emmvee Photovoltaic.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The domestic brokerage expects Q2FY27 to remain soft for the RE segment, with pressure primarily on volume and non-DCR (domestic content requirement) margin. Within the retail segment, PM-KUSUM and PM Surya Ghar are likely to outperform, supported by relatively better realisation against utility-scale projects, it said.

"For IPPs, Q2 is seasonally a weak, with solar PLFs typically declining sequentially during the monsoon period. Thus, we expect a muted quarter for IPPs, primarily driven by seasonal generation weakness rather than any change in underlying fundamentals," it said.

On stocks Anand Rathi has 'Hold' recommendations on, target for Premier Energies is set at Rs 904, Acme Solar Holdings at Rs 447.

The domestic brokerage said RE capacity addition momentum remained robust, with 7GW of RE capacity added during July-August, taking total installed RE capacity to 296GW. However, the shift in ALMM (approved list of models and manufacturers) applicability timeline for C&I projects to December 2026 has led to some postponement in project execution and module procurement, impacting volume during the quarter, Anand Rathi said.

Advertisement

"At the same time, cost pressures persisted, with cell prices inching up marginally, which are likely to weigh more heavily on non-DCR module segment, where Ebitda/Wp is expected to decline further to below 2 cents, while DCR module profitability should remain relatively stable at 6-7 cents/Wp," Anand Rathi said.

Meanwhile, the domestic brokerage has 'Sell' call on Vikram Solar with a target of Rs 152.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 3:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more