The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 15. This suggests the stock is trading in the deeply oversold zone. This indicates the stock has more sellers than buyers in the current session. However, analysts believe that a deeply oversold stock has major chnaces of reversing course since buyers may find the share price and its valuations attractive. RSI is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. The RSI is displayed as an oscillator (a line graph) on a scale of 0 to 100.

MACD

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a momentum indicator that follows the trend. This indicator is made up of a MACD line and a signal line. The current MACD value is -2.18, which indicates bearish signal on the stock.

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Support, resistance

A break below the near-term support of Rs 37.15 could extend the downside toward Rs 35.50. Dynamic resistance is placed at Rs 41, says Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

According to Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi, "Support is placed at Rs 36 , while resistance stands at Rs 40. A decisive breakout above Rs 40 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 42. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 36-42 range."

Stochastic Oscillator

It has a reading of 1.19 on the Suzlon stock, signalling the stock is in the oversold zone and trend in the stock is bearish.

The stochastic oscillator is a technical analysis indicator used to assess market momentum and identify potential overbought or oversold conditions. It measures the relationship between an asset’s closing price and its price range over a specified period, helping traders evaluate the strength of price movements and identify possible trend reversals.

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The indicator moves within a fixed range of 0 to 100, making it relatively easy to interpret. Readings above 80 are generally viewed as overbought, suggesting that buying momentum may be stretched, while readings below 20 indicate oversold conditions, which may signal that selling pressure has become excessive.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.