Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
trending stocks
Suzlon shares in recovery mode after hitting 52-week low: Key factors for investors

Suzlon shares in recovery mode after hitting 52-week low: Key factors for investors

Suzlon Energy share price: Even as the multibagger stock attempts a recovery, its technicals indicate the stock is facing selling pressure in the short term.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 4:25 PM IST
Suzlon shares in recovery mode after hitting 52-week low: Key factors for investors Suzlon Energy stock hit a high of Rs 37.37 in the current session. The stock fell to its 52-week low of Rs 36.30 in the previous session.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd, which are trading near their 52-week low, rose 2% in early deals on Friday. The stock fell to its 52-week low of Rs 36.30 in the previous session. The green energy stock hit a high of Rs 37.37 in the current session. Even as the multibagger stock attempts a recovery, its technicals indicate the stock is facing selling pressure in the short term. Here's a look key factors investors should watch before entering the counter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

RSI

The relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 15. This suggests the stock is trading in the deeply oversold zone. This indicates the stock has more sellers than buyers in the current session. However, analysts believe that a deeply oversold stock has major chnaces of reversing course since buyers may find the share price and its valuations attractive. RSI is a momentum indicator used in technical analysis. The RSI is displayed as an oscillator (a line graph) on a scale of 0 to 100.

MACD

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is a momentum indicator that follows the trend. This indicator is made up of a MACD line and a signal line. The current MACD value is -2.18, which indicates bearish signal on the stock.

Advertisement

Support, resistance 

A break below the near-term support of Rs 37.15 could extend the downside toward Rs 35.50. Dynamic resistance is placed at Rs 41, says Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza.

According to Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi, "Support is placed at Rs 36 , while resistance stands at Rs 40. A decisive breakout above Rs 40 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 42. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 36-42 range."

Stochastic Oscillator

It has a reading of 1.19 on the Suzlon stock, signalling the stock is in the oversold zone and trend in the stock is bearish.

The stochastic oscillator is a technical analysis indicator used to assess market momentum and identify potential overbought or oversold conditions. It measures the relationship between an asset’s closing price and its price range over a specified period, helping traders evaluate the strength of price movements and identify possible trend reversals.

Advertisement

The indicator moves within a fixed range of 0 to 100, making it relatively easy to interpret. Readings above 80 are generally viewed as overbought, suggesting that buying momentum may be stretched, while readings below 20 indicate oversold conditions, which may signal that selling pressure has become excessive.

About Suzlon Energy

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The  company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026 12:31 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more