Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
TARIL stock: Should you buy amid the current up move? Analyst answers

TARIL stock: Should you buy amid the current up move? Analyst answers

TARIL349.50(14.97%)

Transformers & Rectifiers India shares surged after strong quarterly earnings and nearly doubled order inflows.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 4:55 PM IST
TARIL stock: Should you buy amid the current up move? Analyst answers Market expert Rajat said the broader power transmission theme remains strong as India shifts focus from generation to grid infrastructure.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd has returned to the spotlight after a sharp 18% rally triggered by strong earnings, improved profitability and a near-doubling in order inflows, with market expert Rajat arguing that the stock could still have meaningful upside over the next year. Even after its multibagger run, he said the company remains well placed to benefit from India’s accelerating power transmission buildout.

Advertisement

Results revive momentum

The immediate trigger for the surge was a solid earnings print. The company reported improvement across key financial metrics, including profit, revenue and operational performance, while also retaining its FY27 guidance — a signal that management remains confident about demand visibility.

That matters because the stock is no longer a hidden play. It has already delivered outsized gains in the recent past, so the market’s willingness to reward the latest results suggests investors are still ready to pay for execution and future growth.

Why the transmission story is still powerful

Rajat tied the bullish view to a larger structural trend in the power sector. “We are already very good at generating power. Now we need to focus more on building infrastructure to transmit power,” he said, positioning Transformers and Rectifiers India as “one of the leading players in this particular story.”

Advertisement

That broader narrative is increasingly driving investor interest in power transmission and allied equipment makers. As grid expansion, evacuation capacity and network upgrades become central to the next phase of the energy cycle, companies linked to transmission hardware are drawing premium attention.

Don’t chase, accumulate on dips

Despite the optimism, Rajat stopped short of endorsing an aggressive entry after the rally. “I would not suggest that you should just jump the gun and buy into the stock like this. I would suggest buy into the stock in a staggered manner,” he said.

His preferred approach is to accumulate on corrections, particularly in the Rs 308-Rs 312 zone, which he identified as a potential buying range if the post-result euphoria cools. The caution reflects a common pattern in momentum counters, where earnings-led spikes are often followed by profit-taking.

Advertisement

Targets hinge on breakout

For investors with a one-year horizon, Rajat sees the next leg of upside opening up once the stock clears Rs 380 decisively. Beyond that, he believes the counter has the potential to move towards Rs 480 and then Rs 540.

In effect, the call is constructive but disciplined: the earnings have strengthened the bull case, the sectoral backdrop remains favourable, and the stock may yet reward patience — provided investors resist the temptation to chase a one-day surge.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more