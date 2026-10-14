TARIL stock: Should you buy amid the current up move? Analyst answers

The immediate trigger for the surge was a solid earnings print. The company reported improvement across key financial metrics, including profit, revenue and operational performance, while also retaining its FY27 guidance — a signal that management remains confident about demand visibility.

That matters because the stock is no longer a hidden play. It has already delivered outsized gains in the recent past, so the market’s willingness to reward the latest results suggests investors are still ready to pay for execution and future growth.

Why the transmission story is still powerful

Rajat tied the bullish view to a larger structural trend in the power sector. “We are already very good at generating power. Now we need to focus more on building infrastructure to transmit power,” he said, positioning Transformers and Rectifiers India as “one of the leading players in this particular story.”

Advertisement

That broader narrative is increasingly driving investor interest in power transmission and allied equipment makers. As grid expansion, evacuation capacity and network upgrades become central to the next phase of the energy cycle, companies linked to transmission hardware are drawing premium attention.

Don’t chase, accumulate on dips

Despite the optimism, Rajat stopped short of endorsing an aggressive entry after the rally. “I would not suggest that you should just jump the gun and buy into the stock like this. I would suggest buy into the stock in a staggered manner,” he said.

His preferred approach is to accumulate on corrections, particularly in the Rs 308-Rs 312 zone, which he identified as a potential buying range if the post-result euphoria cools. The caution reflects a common pattern in momentum counters, where earnings-led spikes are often followed by profit-taking.

Advertisement

Targets hinge on breakout

For investors with a one-year horizon, Rajat sees the next leg of upside opening up once the stock clears Rs 380 decisively. Beyond that, he believes the counter has the potential to move towards Rs 480 and then Rs 540.

In effect, the call is constructive but disciplined: the earnings have strengthened the bull case, the sectoral backdrop remains favourable, and the stock may yet reward patience — provided investors resist the temptation to chase a one-day surge.