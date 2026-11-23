APL Apollo is a Steel Tubes company with 5 MTPA of existing capacity and significant ongoing expansion projects across these businesses. As per a filing to stock exchanges, upon the completion of the transaction after regulatory approvals and after the close of the open offer by Tata Steel, the consolidated APL Apollo will comprise a 7.5 MTPA Steel Tubes and Colour Coated capacity with a diversified product mix, market agility, pan-India presence, benchmark production costs and efficiency of capital allocation.

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"This sets the basis for both superior profitability and high growth potential," Tata Steel said.

Tata Steel said vision for this company is to grow the Steel Tubes business further by 3 MTPA and to also build Colour Coated capacity of 5 MTPA in the coming few years to emerge as one of the leading global Steel Tubes makers and a prominent Colour Coated products company. Tata Steel and APL Apollo will also realise synergies in terms of higher overall capacity utilisation and de-bottlenecking, development of projects, purchase of equipment and materials, and distribution channels and capabilities.

"This will ensure further improvement in the already robust Ebitda margins of APL Apollo Tubes. With a mix of conventional and asset light growth and premium product mix, the combined business in APL Apollo will be focused on growth, value addition and high Return on Capital Employed. The asset-light growth will be driven through the agreement with SG Tech Engineering which will build the 5 MTPA of Colour Coated capacity in the coming few years," it said.

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The first million tonne of capacity is expected to be built by SG Tech Engineering in the next 24 months.

Emkay said it views the transaction as a significant strategic reset for Tata Steel rather than an unambiguously positive portfolio-rationalisation exercise. While the consideration of up to Rs 28,000 crore offers meaningful capital unlocking, equivalent to 80 per cent of FY26 Ebitda and 31 per cent of Q2 net debt, the divestment of businesses generating Rs 16,100 crore in revenue and having a combined net worth of Rs 4,300 crore needs to be assessed against the earnings and growth potential being relinquished.

"Loss of downstream conversion economics and strategic optionality also warrants attention, especially without a disclosed long-term supply arrangement with APAT," Emkay Global said ahead of Tata Steel's APL Apollo buyout news.

For APL Apollo, the acquisition is strategically transformational, potentially expanding its revenue base by 70 per cent and strengthening its presence across downstream steel categories, Emkay said.

"However, the sizable consideration raises questions on the funding of this acquisition, as APL Apollo's Q2 cash is Rs 1,150 crore with net worth of Rs 5,740 crore," it said.