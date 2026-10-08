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TCS adds 4,258 employees in Q2, marks third quarter of headcount addition 

TCS adds 4,258 employees in Q2, marks third quarter of headcount addition 

Employee attrition also improved during the quarter, with the company’s 12-month trailing attrition rate falling to 13.3% from 13.6% in the previous quarter.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 9, 2026 10:35 AM IST
TCS adds 4,258 employees in Q2, marks third quarter of headcount addition TCS reported its Q2 earnings today. The IT major reported a 14.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, hired 4,258 employees on a net basis in the September 2026 quarter. The company's final headcount stood at 598,056, its quarterly fact sheet released on October 8 shows. With this, TCS reported a third consecutive quarter of net headcount growth, marking a continued recovery in workforce additions following the global restructuring undertaken by the company in FY26.

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The IT major added around 9,279 employees in Q1 FY27, taking its net headcount additions during the first half of the fiscal year to 13,537.

Employee attrition also improved during the quarter, with the company’s 12-month trailing attrition rate falling to 13.3% from 13.6% in the previous quarter.

On fresher hiring, TCS had issued around 25,000 offers at the start of FY27. Of these, approximately 14,000 freshers had joined the company by the end of Q1, indicating continued focus on rebuilding its entry-level talent pipeline.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said “We continue to build a future-ready workforce through upskilling our employees and hiring top talent. Investments in learning and critical skills drove a 17% sequential increase in learning hours to 17.1 million. This quarter our employee base reached over 598,000, while attrition remained stable at 13.3%.”

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Meanwhile, TCS reported its Q2 earnings today. The IT major reported a 14.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 13,934 crore for the second quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 12,131 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 11.22 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in Q2 FY27 against Rs 65,799 crore in the year-ago period. TCS said its annualised AI revenue stood at $3.1 billion in Q2 FY27, crossing the 10 per cent threshold of the company's revenue.

The board of the IT firm declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per equity share of face value of Rs 1 each for FY27.

"The Directors have declared a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per Equity Share of Re 1 each of the Company, for the financial year 2026-27," TCS said.

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The record date for determining eligible shareholders is October 14, 2026, while the dividend will be paid on October 30, 2026.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:21 PM IST
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