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TCS, TechM, Infosys shares lead Sensex, Nifty gainers on reverse AI trade; here's why

TCS, TechM, Infosys shares lead Sensex, Nifty gainers on reverse AI trade; here's why

INFY1,105.45(1.60%)

Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 2.41 per cent to Rs 1,614 and was the top Sensex gainer. It was followed by TCS and Infosys, which gained 2.24 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 9:45 AM IST
TCS, TechM, Infosys shares lead Sensex, Nifty gainers on reverse AI trade; here's whyComponents with high exposure to semiconductors rose in September, suggesting inflationary pressures induced by the ongoing AI buildout, Nomura noted.

IT stocks Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Tech Mahindra Ltd and Infosys Ltd led the gainers on Thursday, as the NSE Nifty and the BSE Sensex rose over half a per cent amid a global selloff. Domestic IT stocks gained as the reverse AI trade gathered pace following a higher-than-expected US inflation print, which raised doubts over AI-related commitments by technology giants amid rising bets on Fed rate hikes.

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Tech Mahindra Ltd jumped 2.41 per cent to Rs 1,614 and was the top Sensex gainer. It was followed by TCS and Infosys, which gained 2.24 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively.

Sensex rose 467 points or 0.65 per cent to 73,249.70. Nifty was quoting 123 points or 0.54 per cent higher at 22,745.70.

US Core CPI inflation surprised to the upside, accelerating to 0.33 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in September from 0.29 per cent in August. Nomura said the unexpected strength in owners equivalent rent and certain goods components.

"Moreover, components with high exposure to semiconductors (computers and possibly toys) rose in September, suggesting inflationary pressures induced by the ongoing AI buildout. If our forecast materialises, a 0.3 per cent MoM core PCE inflation should keep October FOMC a live meeting," Nomura said.

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Among other iT stocks, LTM, Coforge, Persistent Systems, Mphasis and HCL Technologies added up to 1.6 per cent.

From the Indian market perspective, the correction in AI stocks is a positive, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

FIIs who have been selling Indian stocks and buying AI stocks will halt this trend and under favourable conditions might even reverse it, Vijayakumar said.

"Indications that the finance ministry might reconsider the taxation of LTCGs in the coming Budget, have the potential to keep the market resilient. The strength in the IT stocks following the results of HCLT and the optimism surrounding that will hold the IT index strong. The expected good Q2 results from financials can impart resilience to the market," Vijayakumar said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 15, 2026 9:45 AM IST
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