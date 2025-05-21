Tejas Networks gets Rs 1,526 crore add-on purchase order; stock up 4%

Tata Group-backed Tejas Networks Ltd on Wednesday secured an add-on advance purchase order worth Rs 1,525.53 crore for the supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites.

"Further to our communication dated August 16, 2023, and in pursuance of the Master Contract between Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Tejas Networks Ltd (Tejas or Company) for supply of Goods and/or Services for BSNL 4G Project, TCS has informed the Company that it has received an add-on Advance Purchase Order from BSNL for supply, deployment and maintenance of 4G mobile network at 18,685 sites. The value of supplies for Radio Access Network (RAN) and other equipment to TCS from Tejas for this deployment is expected to be approximately INR 1525.53 Crores, exclusive of taxes," the company stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The detailed Purchase Orders for the same would be issued by TCS to the Company in due course, subject to completion of certain conditions and documentations," it added.

Stock-wise, Tejas Networks jumped 4.17 per cent to hit a high of Rs 753.85 after the order win. The counter was last seen up 3.62 per cent at Rs 749.85. At this price, it has crashed 36.48 per cent in 2025 so far.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day and 10-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 20-day, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 50.49. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Advertisement

The stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 19.73 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 3.55. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 38.03 with a return on equity (RoE) of 18.02. According to Trendlyne data, Tejas Networks has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

Tejas Networks produces optical and data networking products. It designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in more than 75 countries. As of March 2025, promoters held a 53.83 per cent stake in the company.