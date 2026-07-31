Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
‘My role is no more to ask questions…’: Raghav Chadha explains silence on NEET paper leak, supports students

‘My role is no more to ask questions…’: Raghav Chadha explains silence on NEET paper leak, supports students

NEET paper leak: Raghav Chadha described the anger of students as justified and said the government had responded by introducing India’s first anti-paper leak framework.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:34 AM IST
‘My role is no more to ask questions…’: Raghav Chadha explains silence on NEET paper leak, supports studentsNEET paper leak case: Raghav Chadha breaks his silence

NEET paper leak issue: Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday explained his silence on the NEET paper leak issue by saying his role had shifted from raising questions in the Opposition to providing solutions from the treasury benches. Speaking during the debate on the Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill, 2026, he said serious problems like paper leaks require institutional responses rather than media soundbites.

Advertisement

"Earlier, when I was in the Opposition, it was my job to raise questions, and I did it honestly. Now I am on the treasury benches, so my role has changed. My responsibility is no longer to ask questions but to provide solutions," he said.

MUST READ | NEET paper leak case: Court allows three more days to CBI to file chargesheet annexures; hearing on Aug 3

"I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system is getting fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is getting fixed," he said.

Chadha described the anger of students as justified and said the government had responded by introducing India’s first anti-paper leak framework. "When students expressed their concerns, the Prime Minister listened to them like a guardian and changed the system. For the first time, our government has brought a comprehensive framework to tackle paper leaks. When it came to students, the government listened and acted,"

Advertisement

He urged all parties to support the legislation to restore confidence in the examination system and cautioned against viewing the issue through a political lens.

DON'T MISS | CBI files chargesheet against 13 accused in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case; cites 360 witnesses

Chadha highlighted the efforts of around 22 lakh students who prepare intensely for the three-hour NEET exam, only to have their work undone by leaks through phones or messaging apps. He said a paper leak damages not just the test but also students’ hard work, dreams, trust and aspirations. He added that such a serious issue requires permanent institutional solutions.

Advertisement

He said the damage caused by leaks goes beyond the exam itself and said he understood the pain as a former Chartered Accountancy student.

“Paper leaks are a chronic disease,” he said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:34 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more