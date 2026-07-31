‘My role is no more to ask questions…’: Raghav Chadha explains silence on NEET paper leak, supports students

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"I had made a promise to myself that I would speak about the matter in Parliament only when we could bring a solution and when the system is getting fixed. And today is that historic day when the system is getting fixed," he said.

Chadha described the anger of students as justified and said the government had responded by introducing India’s first anti-paper leak framework. "When students expressed their concerns, the Prime Minister listened to them like a guardian and changed the system. For the first time, our government has brought a comprehensive framework to tackle paper leaks. When it came to students, the government listened and acted,"

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I spoke for every young Indian who believes that honest effort deserves an honest opportunity.



With the passage of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, India’s first ever Anti Paper Leak framework comes into effect.



Students spoke.

The Government listened.

Action… pic.twitter.com/2ri8BF3pVg — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 30, 2026

He urged all parties to support the legislation to restore confidence in the examination system and cautioned against viewing the issue through a political lens.

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Chadha highlighted the efforts of around 22 lakh students who prepare intensely for the three-hour NEET exam, only to have their work undone by leaks through phones or messaging apps. He said a paper leak damages not just the test but also students’ hard work, dreams, trust and aspirations. He added that such a serious issue requires permanent institutional solutions.

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He said the damage caused by leaks goes beyond the exam itself and said he understood the pain as a former Chartered Accountancy student.

“Paper leaks are a chronic disease,” he said.