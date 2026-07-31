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Stocks to buy: Naukri, HCG, Mahindra Lifespace among top picks for short-term gains

Stocks to buy: Naukri, HCG, Mahindra Lifespace among top picks for short-term gains

Indian equity markets remain volatile amid West Asia conflicts but brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has suggested select stocks including to trade for short-term gains.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Stocks to buy: Naukri, HCG, Mahindra Lifespace among top picks for short-term gainsAI-generated image for representational purpose only.

Indian equity markets remain volatile on the back of escalation of West Asia conflicts, but domestic brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has suggested select stocks including Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Info Edge (Naukri) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd to trade for short-term gains based on their sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks:

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Healthcare Global Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 723-754 | Stop Loss: Rs 637
Healthcare Global has witnessed a long-term bullish trendline breakout, with the stock moving above all its major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a strengthening price structure. The stock is currently holding above the key breakout zone of Rs 687, and if it sustains above this level on a closing basis, it could head towards the next major resistance around Rs 723, which also coincides with previous swing highs. The RSI is hovering near 62, suggesting strong momentum despite being slightly overbought in the short term, while higher trading volumes during the breakout lend further credibility to the upmove. A sustained move above Rs 723 could pave the way for a rally towards Rs 754 and higher levels, while immediate support is seen at Rs 665. One can buy at the current market price of Rs 674 with a stop-loss at Rs 637.

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 423.45-452.45 | Stop Loss: Rs 355.35
Mahindra Lifespace has witnessed a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline, indicating a positive shift in its technical structure. The stock has moved above all its major moving averages, reflecting improving momentum and strengthening trend dynamics. The RSI is hovering around 60, suggesting healthy bullish momentum with sufficient room for further upside before entering overbought territory. Based on the current chart setup, analysts recommend buying the stock at the current market price with short-term upside targets of Rs 423.45 and Rs 452.45, while maintaining a stop-loss at Rs 355.35.


Info Edge (India) | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,306.60-1,419.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,179.10
Info Edge (India) Ltd has witnessed a bullish breakout from a long-term downward trendline, signalling a positive shift in its technical outlook. The stock has moved above all its major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a strengthening trend structure. The RSI is hovering around 64, reflecting healthy bullish momentum while still remaining below overbought levels, leaving room for further upside. Based on the current technical setup, analysts recommend buying the stock at the current market price with short-term targets of Rs 1,306.60 and Rs 1,419.50. A stop-loss is suggested at Rs 1,179.10 to manage downside risk.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:37 AM IST
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