Stocks to buy: Naukri, HCG, Mahindra Lifespace among top picks for short-term gains

Indian equity markets remain volatile on the back of escalation of West Asia conflicts, but domestic brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities has suggested select stocks including Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Info Edge (Naukri) and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd to trade for short-term gains based on their sound technical parameters. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks:

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Healthcare Global Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 723-754 | Stop Loss: Rs 637

Healthcare Global has witnessed a long-term bullish trendline breakout, with the stock moving above all its major moving averages, indicating improving momentum and a strengthening price structure. The stock is currently holding above the key breakout zone of Rs 687, and if it sustains above this level on a closing basis, it could head towards the next major resistance around Rs 723, which also coincides with previous swing highs. The RSI is hovering near 62, suggesting strong momentum despite being slightly overbought in the short term, while higher trading volumes during the breakout lend further credibility to the upmove. A sustained move above Rs 723 could pave the way for a rally towards Rs 754 and higher levels, while immediate support is seen at Rs 665. One can buy at the current market price of Rs 674 with a stop-loss at Rs 637.