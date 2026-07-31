Apollo Hospitals, Nestle, APL Apollo Tubes: Stocks to trade —  Targets, stop loss & more



APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800

APL Apollo Tubes has confirmed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern after a prolonged consolidation following its earlier corrective phase, signalling a potential trend reversal. The breakout has been accompanied by the stock reclaiming all its key moving averages, reflecting improving strength across multiple timeframes. Price action has also turned constructive, with the formation of higher highs and higher lows indicating a strengthening medium-term trend. RSI is currently placed at 64, suggesting sustained bullish momentum and leaving room for further upside in the coming days.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 9,400-9,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,670

Apollo Hospitals has confirmed a decisive breakout into uncharted territory, reinforcing the continuation of its primary uptrend. The stock continues to trade firmly above all its short and long term EMAs, reflecting sustained strength across multiple time periods. The prevailing price structure remains robust, characterised by a well defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows, highlighting persistent buying momentum. Additionally, every corrective phase has found support near the rising 21 day EMA, indicating strong demand at lower levels. RSI has strengthened to 65, signalling healthy momentum and supporting the potential for further upside in short term.



Nestle India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,600-1,640 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,445

Nestle India Ltd has confirmed a decisive breakout above the Rs 1,490 resistance zone following a prolonged consolidation, reinforcing the continuation of its primary uptrend. Earlier, the stock successfully broke above its previous all time high near Rs 1,390 and subsequently retested that breakout level, validating it as a strong support base. The stock has consistently attracted buying interest near the rising 21-day EMA, reflecting sustained demand on declines.