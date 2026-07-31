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Apollo Hospitals, Nestle, APL Apollo Tubes: Stocks to trade —  Targets, stop loss & more

Apollo Hospitals, Nestle, APL Apollo Tubes: Stocks to trade —  Targets, stop loss & more

An analyst from Master Capital Services said that Apollo Hospitals has confirmed a decisive breakout into uncharted territory, reinforcing the continuation of its primary uptrend.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:11 AM IST
Apollo Hospitals, Nestle, APL Apollo Tubes: Stocks to trade —  Targets, stop loss & moreAPL Apollo Tubes has confirmed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern after a prolonged consolidation following its earlier corrective phase, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices posted mild gains on Thursday after the hawkish tone of the US Fed to keep the inflation under the control. Traders continue to assess the quarterly earnings season of India Inc. The BSE Sensex jumped 273.55 points, or 0.35 per cent, to close at 77,928.15, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 66.95 points, or 0.28 per cent, to end at 24,317.15 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, Nestle India and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:


APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,000-2,060 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,800
APL Apollo Tubes has confirmed a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern after a prolonged consolidation following its earlier corrective phase, signalling a potential trend reversal. The breakout has been accompanied by the stock reclaiming all its key moving averages, reflecting improving strength across multiple timeframes. Price action has also turned constructive, with the formation of higher highs and higher lows indicating a strengthening medium-term trend. RSI is currently placed at 64, suggesting sustained bullish momentum and leaving room for further upside in the coming days.

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Apollo Hospitals Enterprise | Buy | Target Price: Rs 9,400-9,600 | Stop Loss: Rs 8,670
Apollo Hospitals has confirmed a decisive breakout into uncharted territory, reinforcing the continuation of its primary uptrend. The stock continues to trade firmly above all its short and long term EMAs, reflecting sustained strength across multiple time periods. The prevailing price structure remains robust, characterised by a well defined sequence of higher highs and higher lows, highlighting persistent buying momentum. Additionally, every corrective phase has found support near the rising 21 day EMA, indicating strong demand at lower levels. RSI has strengthened to 65, signalling healthy momentum and supporting the potential for further upside in short term.


Nestle India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,600-1,640 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,445
Nestle India Ltd has confirmed a decisive breakout above the Rs 1,490 resistance zone following a prolonged consolidation, reinforcing the continuation of its primary uptrend. Earlier, the stock successfully broke above its previous all time high near Rs 1,390 and subsequently retested that breakout level, validating it as a strong support base. The stock has consistently attracted buying interest near the rising 21-day EMA, reflecting sustained demand on declines.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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