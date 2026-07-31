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Sensex, Nifty open higher, IT stocks fall; here's trading strategy for today 

Sensex, Nifty open higher, IT stocks fall; here's trading strategy for today 

Stock market today: Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, BEL, Eternal and Sun Pharma shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5% in early deals. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 9:37 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty open higher, IT stocks fall; here's trading strategy for today Sensex rose 49 pts to 77976 and Nifty gained 32 pts to 24,348. IT shares were the top losers today falling up to 3.51%. 

Stock market today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher amid mixed trend in the global market today. Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, BEL, Eternal and Sun Pharma shares were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5% in early deals. Sensex rose 49 pts to 77976 and Nifty gained 32 pts to 24,348. IT shares were the top Sensex losers today falling up to 3.51%.  Infosys, TCS, HCL Technologies and Tech Mahindra fell up to 3.5%

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Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 484.81 lakh crore.

Trading strategy 

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "From a technical perspective, 24,200–24,250 is expected to act as the immediate support zone, while 24,500–24,550 remains the key resistance area. A sustained move above the resistance band could extend the ongoing recovery, whereas holding above the support zone will be crucial to maintain the prevailing positive market structure."

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm said, "Technically, the 24,300–24,400 zone, which also coincides with the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), remains the immediate resistance. A sustained breakout above this band could reinforce bullish momentum and pave the way for an advance towards the 24,500–24,600 region. On the downside, the 24,200 zone is expected to provide immediate support, followed by the psychologically significant 24,000 mark. Holding above these levels will be important to preserve the prevailing recovery structure and keep the broader uptrend intact. Momentum indicators continue to strengthen, with the Daily RSI having generated a bullish crossover and currently hovering near the 58 mark. Overall, the near-term technical outlook remains positive."

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Previous session 

Sensex rose 273.55 points or 0.35 per cent to end at 77,928.15. Nifty50 climbed 66.95 points or 0.28 per cent to end the session at 24,317.15.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 9:36 AM IST
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