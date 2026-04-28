Top stocks in news: Coal India, M&M, Trent, Adani Gas, AU SFB, RailTel, Bajaj Housing, PSB

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday as the talks between the US and Iran resumed and supportive Q4 earnings by India Inc. The BSE Sensex advanced 639.42 points, or 0.83 per cent, to close at 77,303.63, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 194.75 points, or 0.81 per cent, to end at 24,092.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, April 28, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal, Bandhan Bank, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, REC, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Castrol India, CEAT, Dalmia Bharat, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Fedbank Financial Services, Greenply Industries, Piramal Pharma and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will announce their results for the March 2026 quarter today.

Coal India: The state-run coal miner reported a 11.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 10,839.18 crore, while revenue rose 5.8 per cent YoY to Rs 46,490.03 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda increased 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 12,673.16 crore, with margins at 27.3 per cent for the quarter. It announced a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share.

Mahindra and Mahindra: The homegrown auto major has completed the execution of a share purchase agreement with certain promoters of Carnot Technologies for the acquisition of an additional 28.03 per cent stake in Carnot from these promoters. Its holding in Carnot will increase to 80.72 per cent and collectively to 89 per cent in terms of voting rights.

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Trent: The company board of the Tata Group's retail chain has fixed May 29 as the record date for the issuance of bonus equity shares in the proportion of 1:2.

Adani Total Gas: The Adani Group's gas player reported a 8.9 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 168.34 crore, while revenue increased 16.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,694.61 crore for the three months ended on March 31, 2026. Ebitda came in at Rs 310 crore, supported by volumes, which increased 13 per cent YoY to 297 MMSCM.

AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender reported a 65.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 831.9 crore, while NIIs jumped 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2,582.3 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter, with NIMs stood at 5.96 per cent. NPAs fell on both gross and net levels. It announced a final dividend of Re 1 per share.

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RailTel Corporation of India: The state-run railway firm has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 145.5 crore from Eastern Coalfields. The order includes the provision of MPLS-VPN, internet leased line (ILL), video conferencing (VC), and managed bandwidth services (MBS) for Eastern Coalfields.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance player reported a 14.1 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 669.2 crore, while NIIs rose 15 per cent YoY to Rs 945 crore but NIMs contracted to 3.8 per cent. AUM jumped 23 per cent YoY to Rs 1.4 lakh crore, while loan disbursements increased 23 per cent YoY to Rs 17,530 crore for the quarter.

Phoenix Mills: The real estate company reported a 50 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 403 crore, while revenue jumped 21.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,233.1 crore for the January-March 2026 quarter. Ebitda grew 34 per cent YoY to Rs 750 crore, with margins increased to 60 per cent for the quarter. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 2.50 equity per share.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary player will acquire a 51 per cent equity stake in Nissin Advanced Coating Indo Co (Nissin India) from Nissin Electric Co, Japan. Post acquisition, it will hold a 100 per cent stake in Nissin India via SAMIL and its wholly owned subsidiary, Samvardhana Motherson Innovative Solutions, in the ratio of 51 per cent and 49 per cent, respectively.

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Nippon Life India Asset Management: The mutual fund player reported a 29 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 385 crore, revenue rose 30.4 per cent YoY to Rs 738.7 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026. Operating profit rose 39.3 per cent YoY to Rs 493 crore, while AUM increased 18 per cent YoY to Rs 7.73 lakh crore. It announced a dividend of Rs 12.50 per share.

Rossari Biotech: The specialty chemicals player reported a 33.43 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 46 crore, while revenue grew 18.2 per cent YoY to Rs 684.8 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 77.2 crore, while margins stood flat at 12 per cent. The company announced a final dividend of 25 per cent.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The state-run lender reported a 35 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 421.8 crore, while NIIs rose 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 974.8 crore for the first quarter of 2026. NPAs dropped on the gross levels, while they rose in net levels.