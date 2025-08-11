Top stocks in news: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Siemens, IDFC First, Voltas, Akums Drug, OMCs

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Friday amid the rising volatility led by Trump tariffs on India, triggering further outflows. BSE Sensex tanked 765.45 points, or 0.95 per cent, to settle at 79,857.79, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 232.85 points, or 0.95 per cent, to close at 24,363.30 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 11, 2025:

Q1 results today: Astral, SJVN, Ipca Laboratories, BEML, Bata India, JM Financial, Travel Food Services, KNR Construction, Belrise Industries, Cello Worlds, Eureka Forbes, Websol Energy Systems, Ashoka Buildcon, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company, Nirlon, Enviro infra Engineers, Awfis Space Solutions and Rolex Ring are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jio Financial Services, Castrol India, Akzo Nobel India, GPT Infraprojects, Indo Count Industries, Globus Spirits, KP Energy, Kalyani Steels, KPI Green Energy, Neelamalai Agro Industries, Rashi Peripherals, Shri Dinesh Mills, Starteck Finance and Tainwala Chemicals and Plastics (India) shall trade ex-dividend today.

Tata Motors: The homegrown auto major reported a 30.5 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 3,924 crore, while revenue fell 2.5 per cent to Rs 1,04,407 crore for the June 2025 quarter, missing analyst expectations due to lower volumes and profitability at JLR. Ebitda for the quarter tanked over 38 per cent to Rs 9,724 crore, while Ebitda margins fell to 9.3 per cent for the quarter.

ICICI Bank: The private lender has raised the average minimum balance for savings accounts in metros and urban areas to Rs 50,000 from Rs 10,000. This will be applicable to new accounts being opened from August 1. It has also raised the minimum balance requirement for savings accounts in semi-urban branches to Rs 25,000 from Rs 5,000 and in rural branches to Rs 10,000, up from Rs 2,500.

Siemens: The capital goods major's net profit fell 3.1 per cent YoY to Rs 423.4 crore, while revenue increased 15.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4,346.8 crore for the April-June 2025 period. Its EBitda stood at Rs 521.4 crore, while margins dropped 12 per cent for the reported period.

Oil marketing companies: The Union Cabinet has approved compensation amounting to Rs 30,000 crore for the three public sector oil marketing companies (Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation) for the under-recoveries incurred on the sale of domestic LPG. The compensation will be paid in twelve tranches.

IDFC First Bank: Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India to invest up to 9.99 per cent of the paid-up share capital of IDFC First Bank. Out of this, Platinum Invictus B 2025 RSC has proposed to invest Rs 2,624 crore (constituting a 5.09 per cent stake) in the bank, as part of the preferential issue approved by the shareholders of the bank.

Manappuram Finance: The non-banking financial company reported a 76.3 per cent YoY drop net profit to Rs 132 crore in Q1FY26, hit by a Rs 437 crore pre-tax loss in its microfinance unit. Net Interest Income fell 14.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,407 crore, while revenue declined 9 per cent to Rs 2,262 crore for the quarter.

Voltas: The home appliances company reported a 58 per cent YoY drop in Q1FY26 net profit to Rs 140.6 crore, missing analyst estimates due to weak summer demand. Revenue fell 20 per cent to Rs 3,938.6 crore, while Ebitda halved and margins dropped to 4.5 per cent.

DOMS Industries: The stationery firm posted a 10.5 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 57.3 crore on a strong 28 per cent revenue growth of Rs 562 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda rose 13.8 per cent, though margins narrowed to 17.5 per cent. The company set Sept 15, 2025 as the record date for a Rs 3.15 final dividend.

Power Mech Projects: The real estate company reported a 30.4 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 80.5 crore, with revenue climbing 28.4 per cent to Rs 1,293 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025. Ebitda surged 49 per cent YoY to Rs 170.4 crore, while margins expanded to 13.2 per cent for the quarter.

Akums Drugs & Pharma: The leading CDMO player reported a 12 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 65 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025, with PAT margins expanding to 6.2 per cent. Revenue came in mostly flat at Rs 1,024, while adjusted Ebitda increased over 19 per cent YoY to Rs 156 crore with a ebitda margin of 14.8 per cent for the quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India: The state-run shipping player reported a 22.8 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 366.3 crore, while revenue fell 13.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,316 crore for Q1FY26. Ebitda dropped 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 489.6 crore, while margins rose 37.2 per cent for the reported period.

Purvankara: The realty player faced net loss of Rs 68.5 crore in the June 2025 quarter, while it reported a net profit in the year ago period. Net profit dropped 20.3 per cent YoY to Rs 524.4 crore for the reported period.