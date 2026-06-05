Vedanta demerger: Power arm Talwandi Sabo gets new name – All about Anil Agarwal’s to-be-listed firm

The corporate restructuring of Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd is locking its final pieces into place. Vedanta Group's power vertical, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd has changed its old name and approved Vedanta Power Ltd as the official name, according to exchange filings.

The Registrar of Companies, Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) approved the official name change on June 3. Following the approval, the parent group informed about the development with the stock exchanges.

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The structural reset

This shift marks the operational finalisation of a sweeping corporate demerger. Effective May 1, Vedanta Group has transitioned into five independent, sector-focused entities.

For equity investors tracking their portfolios post-split, in an earlier exchange filing outlined the apportionment of costs, the group revealed that shareholders can allocate 12.23% of their original cost of acquisition of Vedanta Ltd shares specifically to Talwandi Sabo Power (now Vedanta Power).

What we know about Vedanta Power

With its new name locked in, according to the group's investor presentation, the entity stands as India's 5th largest private sector thermal power generator.

The company's operational strength relied on a diversified and substantial generation asset base distributed across key projects:

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TSPL: The thermal facility with a 1980 MW capacity. JSG IPP: Contributing 600 MW to the country's power grid. Athena VLCTPP: An additional 1200 MW post-expansion. Meenakshi: Providing a firm generation capacity of 1000 MW, according to the investor presentation.

In its performance update, Vedanta disclosed that its power segment logged annual sales of 18,571 MU for the financial year, pushing up overall volumes by 14% YoY.

Vedanta share price

Meanwhile, in Friday’s trade, Vedanta shares were trading 2.90% lower at Rs 317.95 apiece around 11:40 am on BSE, down from previous close of Rs 327.45 per share. The company currently commands a market cap of Rs 1,24,252 crore.