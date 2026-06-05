Voltas, Auro Pharma, Federal Bank: Stocks to trade— Check price targets, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled little change on Thursday after see-saw moves during the session. Persistent geopolitical tensions weighed on the investors sentiments and traders await RBI monetary policy later today. The BSE Sensex added 13.94 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 74,360.01, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 10.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, to end at 23,416.55 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Voltas, Federal Bank Ltd and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Aurobindo Pharma | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,560-1,580 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,400

Auro Pharma retains a strong price structure following the recent pullback after successfully retesting its breakout zone around Rs 1,430, which has now emerged as a strong support area. Following the pullback, the stock has bounced back decisively and reclaimed its 21 day EMA, indicating renewed buying interest. The broader price structure remains positive, with the stock adhering to a classic higher high, higher low formation in line with Dow Theory. RSI is comfortably placed around 57, suggesting healthy momentum, while prices continue to trade above all key moving averages. Sustained strength above the support zone could trigger the next leg of the uptrend.

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Voltas | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,400-1,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,200

Voltas Ltd appears to be in the early stages of a trend reversal after forming a classic double bottom pattern near the Rs 1,200 zone, a level that also coincides with a strong horizontal support area. The pattern has emerged following a prolonged corrective phase and is backed by a notable surge in volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. The stock has also reclaimed its 21 day EMA, suggesting improving short term momentum. Additionally, prices are attempting to stabilize above recent swing lows, which could pave the way for further recovery if buying interest sustains above the support zone.



Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 320-330 | Stop Loss: Rs 285

Federal Bank has confirmed a breakout above the psychological Rs 300 mark, surpassing its previous all time high and signalling a continuation of the primary uptrend. The breakout emerged from a well defined symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating a period of consolidation before fresh price expansion. Following the breakout, the stock has retraced towards the breakout zone, suggesting a healthy retest rather than a trend reversal. The broader chart structure remains constructive, marked by a consistent sequence of higher highs and higher lows. Additionally, the stock continues to trade comfortably above its key moving averages, while the strong volume participation around the breakout reinforces the sustainability of the ongoing uptrend.