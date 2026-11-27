The allocation comprises up to 80,90,100 shares for anchor investors and up to 53,94,600 shares for net qualified institutional buyers. At least 40,60,800 shares will be available to non-institutional investors, while at least 94,54,500 shares will be reserved for retail investors.

Over the past two decades, Monomark Engineering has evolved from an engineering services company into an integrated industrial solutions provider, offering Operations & Maintenance, industrial project execution and metal fabrication services, said Narendra Chordia Chairman & Managing Director at Monomark Engineering (India)

"Our growth has been driven by a consistent focus on execution excellence, technical capabilities and building long-term relationships with clients across various sectors. As we have expanded our service offerings and geographical presence, we have remained committed to delivering reliable solutions that support the operational efficiency and productivity of our clients," he said.

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Anchor bidding will take place on Tuesday, December 1. The issue will close on Friday, December 4. The company will use the net proceeds to fund incremental working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes. Holani Consultants is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar.

India’s industrial sector is witnessing an increasing emphasis on operational efficiency, asset reliability and specialised engineering services, creating opportunities for companies with established execution capabilities and diversified service offerings, said Ashok Holani, Director at Holani Consultants.

Monomark Engineering serves clients in the metals, cement, ports, engineering and original equipment manufacturing, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its services cover plant operations, production processes, equipment maintenance, component fabrication, and installation, modification and expansion projects.

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In FY26, the company reported revenue of Rs 561.89 crore, EBITDA of Rs 48.74 crore and profit after tax of Rs 25.90 crore. For the three months ended June 2026, revenue stood at Rs 142.32 crore, EBITDA at Rs 76.95 crore and profit after tax at Rs 3.02 crore. The Rs 175.50-crore IPO will remain open from December 2 to December 4, with proceeds primarily supporting working capital needs.