Raul has drawn attention not just for his age but also for the way he has built his AI venture, trained learners and even hired his own father.

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From videos to AI tools

Raul’s interest in technology started after his father joined Adobe, which gave him access to premium video-editing software. His interest in making videos later grew into an interest in artificial intelligence.

At 12, he built MeBot, a robot for a school science project. He has since developed more than 15 AI tools, including RESQ AI, ZapGap, Investo AI and FeedFye.

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He also runs ThinkCraft Academy, which provides AI training to students and working professionals. His initiatives have reportedly reached nearly five lakh learners, while his startup has around 15 employees.

He pays his father ₹2 lakh a month

One of the most unusual parts of Raul’s startup journey is that his father, Aju Joseph, works for him and reportedly earns ₹2 lakh a month.

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Aju has worked with companies including Amazon, Adobe, Wipro and IBM and brings corporate and business experience to the venture.

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Raul has said that while he can learn technical skills through his phone, his father’s professional experience is something he cannot acquire that way. He also admitted that having his father on board was good for marketing.

From India to Moscow

Raul spoke at the India Today South Conclave 2025, where he argued that India should build its own technology race rather than follow others.

In 2026, he also participated in an AI-focused engagement at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where he interacted with UN Secretary-General AntÃ³nio Guterres.

His meeting with Putin is now the latest milestone. But Raul’s takeaway from the Moscow conference went beyond the photograph. He said meeting leading AI experts made him realise how much more he still had to learn.