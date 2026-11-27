It said the market recovery was largely driven by returning foreign inflows, emphasising that, especially in equities, domestic flows can put a floor under markets, but foreign flows are needed to push them higher.

HSBC said oil prices are down, but risks of renewed escalation remained. "The AI trade has corrected, but we remain positive for 2027. With so many moving parts, can Indian markets continue to rise irrespective of global developments? Our proprietary India multi-asset model finds that two global and two local variables explain much of the returns in each asset class. It currently indicates an undervaluation gap in equities, with actual returns below model returns," HSBC said.

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HSBC said the 25 per cent year-on-year rise in goods exports last quarter was helped by a more competitive currency, trade deals, and exporters finding new markets.

"If this attracts FDI inflows, as early signs suggest, potential growth could rise. This is our best-case scenario for rising market returns in 2027. But risks remain," HSBC said.