HSBC on Friday said its equity strategists are overweight on Indian equities, citing resilient earnings and more reasonable valuations. In a strategy note, HSBC said India has shifted from a risk-off to a risk-on trade. After underperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets (EM) Index for most of 2026, Indian markets rebounded in November, outperforming across equities, foreign exchange and interest rates, it said.
"The recovery was supported by falling oil prices, global investors de-risking from AI names and stronger foreign inflows. The positive correlation between equities and debt, alongside rising returns, suggests a 'risk-on' sentiment," HSBC said.