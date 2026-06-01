RVNL, RITES, IRFC: Top railway stocks to trade— Check key levels, target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled lower on Friday on the back of MSCI rebalancing and muted forecast of monsoon by IMD, which kept the traders on the tenterhooks. Food inflation is likely to stay elevated in India in the coming months. The BSE Sensex tanked 1,092.06 points, or 1.44 per cent, to close at 74,775.74, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 359.40 points, or 1.50 per cent, to end at 23,547.75 for the day.



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Select buzzing railways stocks including Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), RITES and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Muthuselvaraj M, Research analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan has to say on them ahead of Monday's trading session:



Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Buy | Target Price: Rs 120-140 | Stop Loss: Rs 85

IRFC has traded in consolidation, forming a descending triangle pattern after correcting 60 per cent from its peak of Rs 229. Currently, the price is at the 200-weekly exponential moving average of 94, suggesting intact buying interest for the short and medium term. It also shows resilience above its 52-week low of 87. Hence, the stock has witnessed buying interest, with potential upside towards Rs 120-140 once it surpasses the hurdle at Rs 104 for the short and medium term, respectively. Overall, the short and medium-term outlook is positive, with key support at Rs 85 on the decline.



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Rail Vikas Nigam| Buy | Resistance: Rs 281 | Support: Rs 200

RVNL has shown a lower top, lower bottom candlestick pattern since December 2025, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 243. The price is currently below all moving averages, indicating a short-term bearish trend, while momentum indicators show an oversold zone. However, the medium-term outlook suggests potential stabilization. If it holds support at 210 and shows resilience above this level, it could reach resistance at Rs 281. Overall, the short-term outlook remains weak, and the stock may decline towards Rs 210, with a key medium-term support at Rs 200.



RITES | Caution | Resistance: Rs 260 | Support: Rs 210

RITES has shown a lower top, lower bottom candlestick pattern, suggesting a potential short-term decline to Rs 175, which is its 52-week low. Momentum indicators are in an oversold position. However, the medium-term outlook suggests stabilization if support holds at Rs 180, with a potential rally to Rs 260 if it breaks above this level. The price is currently below all moving averages. A move above Rs 210 could signal a short-term and medium-term reversal.