Why MTAR Technologies shares tumbled over 12% today

Shares of MTAR Technologies Ltd fell sharply in Thursday's trade, sliding 12.16 per cent to hit a low of Rs 6,242.25. The stock was last seen trading 11.61 per cent lower at Rs 6,281.70. Despite this, it has delivered multibagger returns to investors by rallying 162.49 per cent in the calendar year 2026 so far.

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Market participants largely attributed the decline to profit-booking after a strong rally and to concerns surrounding US-based Bloom Energy Corp, one of MTAR Tech's key international clients. The concerns emerged following a pause in a major data-centre project. MTAR Tech is a critical manufacturing partner to Bloom Energy.

Meanwhile, BSE and NSE have placed MTAR Tech under the long-term Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Exchanges place stocks under short-term or long-term ASM frameworks to caution investors about high volatility in share prices.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said, "MTAR Tech continues to remain a strong player in India's precision engineering and defence manufacturing space. The company is benefiting from growing opportunities in sectors like clean energy, aerospace, nuclear and defence. Recently, the stock saw some volatility after profit booking and concerns related to one of its international clients. However, the company's long-term outlook still looks positive, especially after securing a large international order worth over Rs 2,200 crore, which has improved future revenue visibility."

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He added, "Investors also remain optimistic because MTAR operates in specialised high-entry-barrier businesses where competition is limited. While short-term fluctuations may continue, the company's strong order book and presence in strategic sectors keep the broader growth story intact."

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, noted, "MTAR Tech has seen a decent profit booking after an elongated period of rally and has slipped below its 21 DEMA. The counter might see some further correction if it breaches the Rs 6,200 zone. On the higher end, Rs 7,200-7,500 is likely to act as an intermediate hurdle."

AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, said, "The stock is bearish on daily charts with strong resistance at Rs 7,154. A daily close below the support of Rs 6,030 could trigger a fall towards Rs 5,125 in the near term."

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Virat Jagad, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, stated, "MTAR Tech's stock has broken below its short-term support zone and is currently testing the crucial Rs 6,200–6,300 demand area. The broader structure remains constructive as the stock continues to trade above its 200-day EMA. A sustained hold above Rs 6,200 may trigger a rebound towards Rs 6,800–7,200, while a break below this zone could lead to further downside pressure."