Why Pine Labs shares fell 5% before paring most of the losses

Shares of Pine Labs Ltd declined in Tuesday's trade after a positive opening, sliding 4.78 per cent to hit a low of Rs 146.40. The stock recovered a major chunk of its losses as the session progressed and was last seen trading 1.66 per cent down at Rs 151.20. At this level, the stock has cracked 35.71 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.

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What led to today's fall

The stock slipped today following a news report titled, "Inside Pine Labs' profit story: The gift card income stream set to take a hit". It rebounded after the company issued a clarification over the report, stating: "Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of Sebi (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as amended and in reference to the above cited subject and the news appearing in entrackr.com, we would like to clarify that the aforesaid media reports are speculative, incorrect and misleading in nature."

It added, "Across its regulated products, the company operates predominantly through co-branded program structures, under which any breakage income belongs to the partner brand and not to Pine Labs. As a result, breakage has never formed material part of Pine Labs' revenue or profit pool. Under the terms of these cobranded arrangements, any unutilised balances are retained by the brand partner, which typically reinvests those funds into customer acquisition, customer engagement, loyalty initiatives, and driving repeat usage."

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Pine Labs further stated, "This operating model has been in place for more than a decade across Pine Labs' regulated co-branded programs in India. Consequently, even if the RBI were to issue additional guidance or regulations regarding the treatment of breakage income, the company does not foresee any meaningful impact on its business, revenue, or profitability, as such income has never been recognised in Pine Labs' P&L."

Separately, on the balance sheet front, the company said it delivered a 71 per cent operating cash flow conversion from adjusted EBITDA, supported by stable net working capital.

As of March 31, 2026, it reported a gross cash balance of Rs 2,732 crore and borrowings of Rs 283 crore, resulting in a net cash balance of Rs 2,449 crore.