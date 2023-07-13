Wipro, Federal Bank, Dr Reddy's: How should you trade these buzzing stocks

The bulls took a breather, as domestic stock markets settled lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex shed 223.94 points, or 0.34 per cent, to close at 65,393.90. The NSE Nifty dropped 55.10 points, or.28 per cent, to end the session at 19,384.30.

Select stocks including Dr Reddys Laboratories, Wipro and Federal Bank are likely to be in limelight today amid of the results season. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst, YES Securities has to say on these stocks ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Federal Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 150 | Stop Loss: Rs 125

Federal Bank is exhibiting an uptrend on larger degree charts, having surpassed both its 20- and 50- DMAs with strong bullish candle, which is pointing to the continuation of the positive trend. Yje momentum oscillator RSI is at around the 60-mark on the daily time frame, indicating strength. The Ichimoku Cloud is also suggesting a bullish move, as the price is trading above the Cloud. These factors indicate that a bullish move in the stock is possible for the target of Rs 150. One can initiate a buy trade around Rs 132-134 range and keep a stop loss at Rs 125 on the daily closing basis.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,790 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,860

In the past one month, Dr Reddy's Labs rallied from the low of Rs 4,500 towards the recent high of Rs 5,273 without any notable correction. It s now showing some consolidation. The present price action is expected to find support at the upside breakout point, before showing another round of upside bounce. The weekly RSI is also showing positive indication. Buying can be initiated on this stock at Rs 5,150-5,190 levels for the upside target of Rs 5790. Keep a stop loss at Rs 4,860 level.



Wipro | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 400 | Support: Rs 370

Wipro's stock remained sideways in the last few weeks as it failed to give any directional move. On the daily chart, prices are facing stiff resistance at Rs 405-410 zone. This is where the top of bearish candle pattern is seen that was formed on June 9. The Daily RSI also turned lower and failed to surpass its prior peak, suggesting ambiguity for the directional move. However, on the downside, the stock has formed base around the zone of Rs 375-370 levels. Hence, a decisive move on either side is required for showing any unidirectional move.



