Announcing the discovery in a post on X (formally twitter), Dr Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immortabio, wrote, "Honored to announce we have discovered the first cancer immunotherapy that fights aging ! It’s a peptide! SenoMune-0257."

Immorta Bio is pursuing an immune-based approach that aims to help the body remove these cells rather than relying solely on drugs that directly kill them. The company announced the completion of its planned preclinical studies and said it was preparing to advance SenoMune-0257 into clinical development.

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The candidate remains experimental, however, and its safety and effectiveness in humans have not been established.

What are zombie cells?

Cellular senescence is a biological process in which cells permanently stop dividing, often in response to DNA damage, cellular stress or other threats. It can be beneficial in certain circumstances, including by preventing damaged cells from multiplying.

The problem arises when senescent cells accumulate and fail to clear naturally. These cells can release inflammatory molecules and other substances that affect neighbouring cells and disrupt tissue function.

Their accumulation has been associated with several age-related conditions, including cardiovascular disease, organ dysfunction, pulmonary disease, fibrosis and neurodegeneration. Researchers are also investigating the relationship between cellular senescence and cancer.

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Studies in animal models have suggested that removing senescent cells can improve physical function and, in some experimental settings, extend lifespan. But translating these findings into safe and effective treatments for humans remains a major challenge.

How does Immorta Bio’s peptide work?

SenoMune-0257 is a synthetic peptide consisting of nine amino acids. According to Immorta Bio, AI-assisted computational analysis helped researchers identify dozens of potential peptide candidates before laboratory testing narrowed the selection to the final molecule.

The approach is designed to stimulate cytotoxic T cells, a type of immune cell capable of recognising and killing targeted cells. Rather than directly destroying senescent cells, the peptide aims to help the immune system identify and eliminate them.

In laboratory studies, the company reported that the candidate stimulated T cells capable of selectively removing senescent cells while sparing healthy cells under the conditions tested.

Immorta Bio also says the therapy is being developed with the potential to generate durable immunological memory, which could help the immune system recognise its targets over time. Whether this benefit can be demonstrated in humans remains to be seen.

The research builds on the company's earlier SenoVax programme, which explored immune-based approaches to targeting senescent cells and reported tumour suppression and survival benefits in experimental models.

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Why a short peptide matters

Existing approaches to senescent-cell removal, known as senolytics, face several challenges. Some experimental compounds can affect cells beyond their intended targets, raising concerns about toxicity. Personalised cellular immunotherapies, meanwhile, can be complex and expensive to manufacture.

Immorta Bio argues that a synthetic peptide could offer a more scalable alternative by combining immune-mediated targeting with a relatively simple pharmaceutical product.

If successful, this approach could potentially reduce manufacturing complexity and costs compared with personalised cell-based treatments. However, these remain proposed advantages rather than demonstrated clinical benefits.

The company also says its AI-assisted discovery process could be used to identify additional peptides targeting senescence-related and other disease-associated mechanisms.

When could human trials begin?

Immorta Bio said it was preparing for clinical development in 2026, with an initial human evaluation anticipated before the end of the year. Its announcement did not specify a trial location, participant numbers or whether the necessary regulatory application had been filed.

The next stage will be crucial in determining whether the laboratory findings translate into a treatment that is safe, effective and practical to use.

Researchers will need to establish how the peptide behaves in humans, whether it can selectively target senescent cells without causing harmful immune reactions, and whether any benefits persist over time.

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Can it reverse ageing?

The prospect of removing zombie cells has attracted considerable interest because cellular senescence is implicated in multiple age-related diseases. But targeting one biological mechanism does not automatically mean reversing the ageing process as a whole.

Ageing involves numerous interacting processes, including genetic damage, changes in immune function, mitochondrial dysfunction and declining tissue repair. A treatment that addresses senescent cells may eventually prove useful against particular diseases without necessarily extending human lifespan.

For now, SenoMune-0257 is a candidate in development, not an established anti-ageing therapy. Its significance will depend on evidence from human studies rather than laboratory results or the promise of AI-assisted drug discovery.