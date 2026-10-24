'We may do another little Epic Fury': Trump warns Iran as Tehran plans to target Gulf internet cables

He further said that he terminated former US President Barack Obama's JCPOA or the Iran nuclear deal, calling it "one of the worst deals ever made" as it was a road to a nuclear weapon for Iran.

"It was a horrible deal. We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer. You remember that late at night, one in the morning. And then did the rest with Operation Epic Fury, which it was. We may do another little Epic Fury," Trump said.

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Questioning Tehran's strategic foresight, the US President said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business.' But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

Trump on Iran: We may do another little epic fury. https://t.co/KCU6BE3cKR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2026

Iran threatens undersea cables

Two Iranian officials said Tehran could cut cables and obstruct repairs. “If Iran is attacked, there will be no more red lines ... from undersea cables to military bases, including covert ones,” one said, warning Washington not to “play with fire”. Yadollah Javani of the Revolutionary Guards said Iran could target seven cables beneath Hormuz.

Mohsen Rezaei also threatened US-linked data centres and artificial intelligence facilities. Another official said Gulf states should hold Washington responsible. Analyst Alex Vatanka said: “Tehran wants Gulf states and corporate executives to press Trump over the risks his policies pose to their investment plans.”

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Trump weighs quick end or renewed strikes

Earlier, Trump told reporters: “We could end it very quickly. Do we want to finish it or let it wither is the question.” He said oil continued to move through the Strait of Hormuz, adding, “We are getting everything we want.”

Trump had said the US would not attack Iran before next month's midterm elections as Washington and Tehran reportedly discussed ending the war. The New York Times reported that US and Israeli militaries had planned possible post-election strikes on Iran's energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities and missile and drone arsenal.

Countries warn against wider war

After talks in Istanbul involving Britain, France, Germany, Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Italy, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said: “We are all in agreement that a new attack on Iran would expand the war in the region. A military intervention on Iran is not in any way a solution. Nobody approves this at the moment.” Turkey has remained in contact with Washington, Tehran and regional mediators.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said: “A further escalation between Iran and the United States would leave no winners and would likely have very serious consequences for hydrocarbon prices.” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany, France and Britain were ready to negotiate to prevent Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Ministers also discussed support for Saudi Arabia and Yemen and possible negotiations with Yemen's Houthis.

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Internet services and Gulf investments at risk

Undersea cables carry about 99 per cent of global internet traffic, though less than 1 per cent of international bandwidth crosses Hormuz, TeleGeography's Alan Mauldin said. Multiple cuts could disrupt internet services, finance, e-commerce and cloud computing, while wartime insurance and permits could delay repairs. Red Sea routes carry about 3 per cent of global demand and 10 per cent of interregional traffic, but Tehran has not threatened them.

Iranian strikes hit two Amazon Web Services facilities in the UAE and damaged infrastructure near one in Bahrain in March. The Revolutionary Guards also named Microsoft, Google, Apple and Nvidia as targets. Land routes and new infrastructure could improve resilience, with Microsoft planning over $400 million in regional subsea and terrestrial connectivity by 2030.