UP election 2027: Congress seeks up to 200 seats, Samajwadi Party unconvinced of its ally's political strength

Congress submits list of up to 200 seats

Congress's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the list had been shared with Samajwadi Party leaders a couple of days ago and that leaders of the two parties would soon discuss the seat-sharing arrangements in detail.

"I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats," Gautam told PTI, indicating that the party was open to negotiations ahead of the polls.

Gautam said the leadership of both parties would sit together to work out the details of the seat-sharing arrangement. He expressed hope that they would reach a reasonable agreement and asserted that the two parties would jointly contest the Uttar Pradesh elections.

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Samajwadi Party leaders stress winnability

Sources said several Samajwadi Party leaders were unconvinced that the Congress had the political strength to demand 175 to 200 seats, despite the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader said, "I think our leader Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winnability is the sole criterion (for contesting the polls). Anyone can demand anything but in politics, to reach an acceptable and meaningful solution, you have to move beyond posturing."

The Congress's electoral position in Uttar Pradesh has declined since 1989, when it last held power in the country's most populous state. The party contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own but won only two seats, down from seven in 2017.

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Akhilesh Yadav backs INDIA bloc alliance

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday that the parties' collective goal was to remove the BJP from power and that the alliance would move forward effectively.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow, Yadav said, "The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA bloc must be strengthened. Our collective goal is to see that the BJP is removed. To ensure the ouster of the BJP, we will make people understand, and we will do so. The alliance will move forward effectively to defeat the BJP."

2024 Lok Sabha results raise Congress hopes

Congress leaders acknowledged that the 2024 Lok Sabha election results had raised the party's hopes. The Congress won six seats and its ally, the Samajwadi Party, secured 37, while the BJP was limited to 33 seats.

"It is obvious. The 2024 Lok Sabha results were proof that together the two parties can make an impact. In politics, there has to be room for meaningful give and take," a senior Congress leader told PTI.

Congress leadership change and seat assessment

The recent leadership change in the Uttar Pradesh Congress, in which former state unit chief Ajay Rai was replaced by legislator Aradhana Misra Mona, is also believed to have been aimed at facilitating an amicable seat-sharing arrangement.

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Many in the party say Rai was not keen on a pre-poll alliance with the Samajwadi Party and believed that a post-poll arrangement would suit the Congress better. Some Congress leaders feel Mona's close relations with the Samajwadi Party leadership may have influenced the decision to appoint her months ahead of the elections.

Taking a leaf out of the BJP's book, the Congress has categorised constituencies according to its assessment of the party's position. Sources said this assessment would be a focus of the seat-sharing talks.

Political contest takes shape in Uttar Pradesh

The 2027 election is shaping up primarily as a contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Samajwadi Party-led opposition, with the Congress seeking a substantial share of seats in a renewed alliance. Smaller NDA partners, including Apna Dal (S) and the Nishad Party, could play supporting roles.

The Bahujan Samaj Party remains a separate factor in Uttar Pradesh, where seat-sharing arrangements and caste equations will influence the contest.

The Congress and the Samajwadi Party will now negotiate over the former's list of 175 to 200 constituencies. Winnability is expected to guide the discussions as the two parties seek to contest the 2027 Assembly elections jointly against the BJP-led alliance.