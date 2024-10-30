Stocks in news: RIL, Torrent Pharma, L&T, Voltas, RITES, Marico, Concor & Godavari Biorefineries

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Tuesday amid the busy festive season supported by positive global cues. BSE Sensex advanced 363.99 points or 0.45 per cent, to end at 80,369.03. NSE's Nifty50 gained 127.70 points, or 0.52 per cent, to close at 24,466.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, October 30, 2024:

Q2 results today: Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Dabur India, Procter & Gamble, Aditya Birla Capital, Biocon, AIA Engineering, The New India Assurance Company, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Carborundum Universal, KIOCL, Grindwell Norton, DCM Shriram, Vardhman Textiles, TTK Prestige and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Anzen India Energy, CRISIL, Gabriel India, India Grid Trust, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Supreme Industries, Mindspace Business Parks REIT will trade ex-dividend. Shares of Jash Engineering, Master Trust and KCK Industries will trade ex-split today.



Godavari Biorefineries: The ethanol player is set to make its Dalal Street debut today. The company raised a total of Rs 554.75 crore via IPO, sold in the range of Rs 334-352 per share with a lot size of 42 equity shares. The issue was overall booked only 1.83 times between the bidding period October 23-25.



Torrent Pharmaceuticals: Promoter Torrent Investments is likely to sell up to 2.9 per cent of its stake in the drug maker via block deals, suggest media report. The floor price is set at Rs 3,022.71 per share, with a base size of the issue at Rs 2,500 crore and an upsize option of Rs 500 crore. Torrent Investments held a 71.25 per cent stake in Torrent Pharma as of September 2024.



Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's subsidiary, Reliance New Energy, presently holds a 92.01 per cent equity stake in Faradion. Reliance New Energy acquired the remaining equity stake from the existing shareholders of Faradion on October 28. With this acquisition, Faradion has now become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance New Energy.



Marico: The FMCG player reported a 20.27 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 433 crore in September 2024 quarter. The revenue from operations rose 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,664 crore, while Ebitda was reported higher by 5 per cent YoY.



Voltas: The air-conditioning maker and engineering services provider reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132.83 crore for the September quarter. The increase was led by a 56 per cent volume growth from its room AC business. The Tata Group firm's revenue from operations was up 14.23 per cent to Rs 2,619.11 crore for the reported quarter.



Container Corporation of India: The PSU players reported a flat net profit at Rs 366.3 crore due an exception loss, while revenue for the quarter rose 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,287.8 crore. Net of this one time loss, it reported a 9 per cent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher cargo volume.



RITES: The transport infrastructure consultancy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SAIL-Bokaro Steel Plant (SAIL-BSL), under the Ministry of Steel, to collaborate on project management consultancy for rail connectivity works. These consultancy works involve both existing and new railway tracks across various sites within the Bokaro Steel Plant in Jharkhand.



Welspun Enterprises: The steel & iron pipe maker posted a net profit of Rs 70 crore for the second quarter of FY25, reflecting a YoY rise of 7.7 per cent. Revenues surged 22.1 per cent YoY to Rs 788.5 crore, while Ebitda came in at Rs 100.5 crore, rising 21.7 per cent, with margins falling marginally.



Fortis Healthcare: The healthcare service provider has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the acquisition of the entire stake held by the International Finance Corporation, NYLIM Jacob Ballas India Fund III LLC, and Resurgence PE Investments in Agilus Diagnostics. Agilus is a material subsidiary of the company.