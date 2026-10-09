GIFT Nifty up 72 points; TCS, ITC, Lupin, Hexaware, JSW Steel IRB Infra, NCC among stocks in focus

Quarterly results today: Companies including Poonawalla Fincorp, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Anand Rathi Wealth, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company, Can Fin Homes, Waterways Leisure Tourism and Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom and others will announce their results for the September 2026 quarter results today.

Tata Consultancy Services: India's largest IT company reported a 7.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 13,884 crore, while revenue increased 11.2 per cent YoY to Rs 73,188 crore in the September 2026 quarter. EBIT increased 6 per cent YoY to Rs 17,553 crore, while margins dropped to 23.98 per cent for the quarter. It announced a second interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

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ITC: GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund, a series of GQG Partners Series LLC, has sold 36.5 crore equity shares in ITC for Rs 9,395.44 crore. In addition, Alliance Witan Plc offloaded 16.11 lakh shares in the company for Rs 41.46 crore. A total stake of 2.92 per cent was reportedly offloaded by GQG Partners and Alliance Witan to 14 global and domestic institutional investors at Rs 257.35 apiece.

Lupin: The pharm player has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 1 mg/0.5 mL, in a single-dose prefilled syringe. Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion is indicated for the treatment and prevention of hypoprothrombinemia and vitamin K deficiency.

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JSW Steel: The metal major reported a 5 per cent YoY jump in consolidated crude steel product at 7.27 MT, while India operations crude steel production rose 5 per cent YoY to 7.07 MT. Its capacity utilization for Indian operation was at 88 per cent.

Hexaware Technologies: The IT solutions player has announced a multi-year partnership with Anthropic, becoming a preferred partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network. The partnership will integrate Claude into two of Hexaware's platforms: Zerovity, an AI-native engineering platform, and AgentVerse, an agent-building and governance platform featuring more than 600 pre-built agents.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road infra player reported a 24.1 per cent YoY jump in the toll revenue at Rs 772.5 crore for the month of September 2026.

KEC International: The Infra and construction firm has secured orders worth Rs 1,030 crore across its transmission and distribution, renewables, and cables and conductors businesses. With these wins, its year-to-date order intake has exceeded Rs 8,600 crore.

NCC: The construction and EPC player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) for a contract worth Rs 1,286.03 crore from Hyderabad Growth Corridor for the construction of Radial Road-2, from the outer ring road (ORR) near Budwel to Nacharam on NH-167N (Package 1: Budwel to Shabad) in Telangana.

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PN Gadgil Jewellers: The jewellery player reported a 22.4 per cent YoY jump in revenue, while the retail segment grew 31.1 per cent YoY with same-store sales growth of 25.5 per cent. Franchise business registered a 34.7 per cent YoY jump in the E-commerce segment and reported 83.6 per cent fall.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from a public sector undertaking (PSU) for turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) work on a 5 MWp grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project, along with comprehensive operation and maintenance services for 10 years.

Pace Digitek: The telecom equipment maker has received a letter of intent (LoI) from BSES Rajdhani Power (BSES) for the development of a 57.5 MW/115 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Delhi. The project will be developed under a 12-year build, own, operate and transfer model, with a capital outlay of around Rs 179.4 crore.

