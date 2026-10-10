Delhi protest: Police release all detained except CJP leaders; key faces detained & released

Meanwhile, CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde urged supporters to march to Jantar Mantar at 10 am on October 11, vowing to continue the protest until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns. “We won’t budge until Gyanesh Kumar resigns. We won’t return home,” he said. “Just like how we broke your arrogance last time, we will do so this time too.”

The protest centred on allegations of irregularities in voter-list revisions and concerns about the exclusion of eligible voters. The Election Commission has defended the verification exercise, while the BJP has rejected allegations that it was designed to benefit the ruling party. Delhi Police denied permission for the demonstration, citing security concerns and insufficient notice.

CJP leaders detained at Delhi airport

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Unprecedented scenes played out at Delhi airport, where Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and his co-convenors were detained inside their plane minutes after it landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Mumbai.

READ THIS: I was on flight when Dipke, CJP leaders were detained. Here's what unfolded

The party alleged that its leaders were taken to an undisclosed location and demanded their immediate release. With its senior leadership in custody, CJP handed responsibility for leading the agitation to organisational in-charge Ajinkya Shinde, who vowed to continue the movement.

UN Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan expressed concern over reports of mass detentions before and during demonstrations in Delhi, including those of protesters, protest leaders, civil society members, lawyers and journalists.

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He urged authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, saying restrictions must meet strict tests of necessity and proportionality.

Dhruv Rathee detained in Gurugram

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was detained by Delhi Police at his residence in Gurugram's Sector 56 while reportedly preparing to join the demonstration. CJP condemned his detention and demanded his immediate and unconditional release.

The police action against Rathee, who has frequently criticised the government in his videos, became one of the most prominent developments of the day.

DON'T MISS: Jantar Mantar protest: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee detained from his Gurugram residence, claims CJP

Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee among opposition leaders detained

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal was detained outside his residence while heading towards Jantar Mantar. AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj were also detained.

Mamata Banerjee was detained after staging a sit-in on South Avenue with Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Samirul Islam, Pratima Mondal and Saket Gokhale.

Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, senior leader Brinda Karat, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas and other Left leaders were also detained. Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar was among those reported detained.

Activist Yogendra Yadav, lawyer Prashant Bhushan, CJP legal cell head Ratna Singh and activist Neha Bora were among the other prominent names reported in connection with the crackdown.

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Opposition MPs have been asked to be in Delhi from 1 pm on October 12 to protest against the alleged arbitrary arrest of youths, closure of metro stations and cancellation of Delhi-bound trains, which the organisers described as a “siege” of the capital. The final timing of any protest or action will be communicated to MPs that day, sources told India Today.

Actor Imran Khan detained in Mumbai

In Mumbai, actor Imran Khan was among hundreds detained during a solidarity demonstration against the CJP leadership's detention. Activist Tushar Gandhi, his granddaughter Kasturi Gandhi and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai were also detained. Activist Feeroz Mithiborwala was picked up separately.

In Chandigarh, AAP leader Manish Sisodia was also reported detained amid protests supporting the demand for the CEC's resignation.

ALSO READ:CJP protest: Mamata Banerjee, MPs of her TMC faction detained; AISA President Neha Bora, others also held

Who have been released so far?

Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee were later released. Neha Bora and other women protesters were among those released. Lawyers detained near the Supreme Court were also released following the intervention of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

However, a complete individual release list covering Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Chandigarh was not available. The status of all those detained outside Delhi, including actor Imran Khan, could not be independently confirmed from the latest reports.