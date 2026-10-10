Filed through advocate Chand Qureshi, the plea targets high-ranking government and transport administrators, seeking contempt action against Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and DMRC Chairperson D Thara.

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The petition contends that despite explicit warnings from the court, entry and exit gates across 45 Delhi Metro stations remained closed as previously announced by the authorities.

"This brutal assault on the fundamental rights of the citizens and sheer disregard to the orders of this court amounts to deliberate, intentional attempt on the part of Delhi Metro, Delhi Police and the Union government which must be dealt with an iron hand," the petition stated.

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The legal action stems from earlier rulings where the apex court instructed the government to take corrective measures regarding proposed road and station gate closures in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

On October 9, the apex court reminded authorities that restrictions must account for commuters travelling into Delhi from NCR towns, stating that officials "cannot bring everything to a halt." The court mandated that transport agencies rely on proportionate regulation rather than outright prohibitions on metro and train networks, and required compliance reports within four days.

Parallel petition & political detentions

In a related petition scheduled for the same hearing, TMC MP Menaka Guruswamy raised concerns over widespread political detentions.

Challenging the preventive actions taken by security forces, Guruswamy asserted: "Such preventive detentions cannot be used to suppress the fundamental right to peaceful protest, particularly against leaders who have previously governed States."

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Police on October 10 enforced strict barricading and detained several prominent opposition figures — including Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar. The detentions were carried out to prevent a demonstration organised by the CJP at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities.

According to reports nearly 3,000 were detained across various points in Delhi, including Jantar Mantar and near Delhi airport. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das, and co-convenor Ashutosh Ranka were detained from a flight upon landing in Delhi.

Prominent CJP supporter and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also detained ahead of the planned march, while co-founder Ajinkya Shinde stepped forward to lead the party's continued mobilisation.