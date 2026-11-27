Flags, banners and posters banned at Mumbai concert

Among the most notable restrictions is a complete ban on flags, signs, banners and posters of any kind, including handmade ones.

The guidelines follow a controversy at Dosanjh's concert in Calgary in May, where pro-Khalistani flags were displayed. The singer reportedly asked his security team to remove people carrying the flags, drawing criticism from sections of the Punjabi community.

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Dosanjh later clarified that his objection was not to the flag or banner itself but to the intention behind displaying it. In an Instagram post, he explained in Punjabi that fans often carry banners or flags to show where they come from and express their support. However, he said he would not tolerate people using the same banners to abuse his fans outside the venue and attempting to repeat the behaviour inside.

Bengaluru concert faces email threat

The Mumbai guidelines were announced days after Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert came under scrutiny following an email threat warning of a possible IED blast at the venue.

According to sources, the email also carried the slogan 'Khalistan Zindabad' and threatened an attack during the event. Police are investigating whether the email is authentic and are trying to identify its sender. Further details are awaited.

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Items prohibited at Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert

BookMyShow said flags, signs, banners and posters of any kind, including handmade ones, would not be permitted. Sharp objects such as knives, blades, sharp jewellery and other potentially dangerous items are also prohibited.

Pens, markers, lighters and laser pointers cannot be carried inside. Items that can be thrown, including water balloons, eggs and similar objects, have also been banned.

Personal care products such as aerosols, spray sunscreens, deodorants and makeup products, including creams, are prohibited. Empty bottles made of glass, metal or plastic, along with umbrellas, will not be allowed.

Professional cameras, tripods, selfie sticks, GoPros, drones and other recording devices are prohibited. Large bags, backpacks, laptops and tablets also cannot be taken inside the venue.

Power banks are permitted. Attendees who need to carry medicines must have a valid prescription.

Photo ID and early arrival advised

BookMyShow.Live shared the guidelines in an Instagram post and asked concertgoers to carry a valid government-issued photo ID for verification.Attendees have also been advised to reach the venue early to avoid last-minute delays and follow the instructions of the on-ground team for a smooth entry.

The Mumbai concert is part of Dosanjh's ongoing AURA India Tour 2026, which has drawn attention from fans across the country. After the November 27 show at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, he is scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on November 29.