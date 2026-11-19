Apparel and retail

Apparel and retail companies recorded relatively resilient performance, with healthy festive-adjusted demand and improving consumer traction. However, the delayed festive calendar affected reported growth, while elevated input costs continued to weigh on margins.



Alcoholic beverages

Premiumisation continued in the alcoholic beverages segment, with premium and above and luxury categories outperforming mass-market products. Input cost inflation and regulatory changes remain key factors to monitor.



Jewellery

Jewellery companies were affected by elevated gold prices and the shift in the festive calendar. Demand momentum improved at the start of Q3FY27, supported by festive and wedding purchases, increased exchange activity and resilient consumer interest.



Quick-service restaurants

Quick-service restaurant companies reported healthy growth, driven mainly by higher footfalls and transaction volumes and supported by value-led offerings. However, input cost inflation and wage increases continued to put pressure on margins.

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Systematix maintained a constructive outlook for the consumer discretionary sector in H2FY27, citing concentrated festive and wedding demand, improved operating leverage and a gradual demand recovery. Consumer affordability and input cost inflation remain key monitorables.

Systematix has picked Radico Khaitan Ltd (Target Price: Rs 5,273), Allied Blenders & Distillers (Target Price: Rs 834), Arvind Fashion (Target Price: Rs 630), V-Mart Retail (Target Price: Rs 924), Timex Group India (Target Price: Rs 843), Bluestone Jewellery (Target Price: Rs 871) and Aditya Vision Ltd (Target Price: Rs 721) as preferred stocks. All these stocks have a 'buy' rating on them.

It has also has a 'buy' rating on Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (Target Price: Rs 141), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (Target Price: Rs 593), V-Mart Retail (Target Price: Rs 924) and Raymond Lifestyles (Target Price: Rs 843). It has a 'Hold' rating on Trent Ltd (Target Price: Rs 3,242), Page Industries Ltd (Target Price: Rs 35,086), Avenue Supermart (Target Price: Rs 3,957) and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (Target Price: Rs 44).