Axis Mutual Fund launches ‘Rozana SIP’; Investors can start with just Rs 10 a day

Axis Mutual Fund has introduced ‘Rozana SIP’, a new digital feature that allows investors to begin systematic investments with as little as Rs 10 per scheme per day, making mutual fund investing more accessible for first-time and small-ticket investors.

Announced on June 18, the asset management company said the industry-first bundled daily SIP aims to encourage a habit of regular investing while lowering entry barriers for young earners, students and individuals with irregular income streams.

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Under the new facility, investors can choose between two and 10 Axis Mutual Fund schemes and invest Rs 10 per scheme daily, with no upper investment limit. The feature is currently available through the fund house's website.

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The basket includes a range of equity, hybrid, gold and debt schemes such as Axis Multicap Fund, Axis Small Cap Fund, Axis Flexi Cap Fund, Axis Mid Cap Fund, Axis Large Cap Fund, Axis Gold Fund, Axis Balanced Advantage Fund and Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund, among others.

According to Axis Mutual Fund, the product has been designed to offer built-in diversification while making investing simpler for retail participants. Investors can scale their contributions and increase the number of schemes based on their requirements.

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India has witnessed strong growth in SIP adoption in recent years, driven by increasing retail participation and a preference for disciplined investing. Against this backdrop, Rozana SIP introduces a higher-frequency investing option that aligns with changing consumer behaviour and everyday financial habits.

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The fund house said the initiative seeks to address common challenges faced by new investors, including limited savings, lack of investment awareness and hesitation towards market participation. By enabling fractional investing, Axis Mutual Fund hopes to bring mutual fund investing closer to first-time investors, gig workers and people with variable income patterns.

Commenting on the launch, Boniface Noronha, Head of Digital Business at Axis Mutual Fund, said the company remains focused on making investing more inclusive and convenient for a wider set of investors.

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“Rozana SIP enables participation in mutual funds as seamlessly as an everyday investment without complexity through lower investment amounts. The initiative reflects our broader commitment to make investing more accessible to investors across geographies, income segments and levels of financial awareness,” he said.

With daily contributions starting at Rs 10, Axis Mutual Fund is betting that small, consistent investments can help cultivate long-term investing habits and widen participation in mutual funds among millions of Indians.

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