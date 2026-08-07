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'Tata was my smartest career decision': Former Syndicate Bank chairman recalls ₹960 job offer

'Tata was my smartest career decision': Former Syndicate Bank chairman recalls ₹960 job offer

Sharing a copy of the original appointment letter, Nanavati reflected on returning to India after studying chemical engineering in the United States

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 8:30 AM IST
'Tata was my smartest career decision': Former Syndicate Bank chairman recalls ₹960 job offerAjay Nanavati shares offer letter from Tata Consulting Engineers

A decades-old appointment letter offering a monthly salary of just ₹960 has sparked a conversation on career choices after Ajay Nanavati, former Chairman of Syndicate Bank and former Managing Director at 3M India, shared it in a widely discussed LinkedIn post.

The appointment letter, dated July 4, 1977, was issued by Tata Consulting Engineers, appointing Nanavati as an Assistant Commercial Officer with a monthly salary of ₹960. Today, the amount may seem insignificant, but Nanavati says accepting that offer became the foundation of a successful career spanning several decades.

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Sharing a copy of the original appointment letter, Nanavati reflected on returning to India after studying chemical engineering in the United States. "I'd just come back to India after studying chemical engineering in the US. My father, who'd spent a small fortune on that education, took one look at my starting salary and went quiet."

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He revealed that the ₹960 monthly salary would be equivalent to roughly $10 in today's terms, making it appear surprisingly modest by current standards.

Why he reject higher-paying offers

Nanavati admitted he had several better-paying job offers at the time. However, he chose Tata Consulting Engineers because of the opportunity to learn and work with one of India's most respected corporate groups. "I had a couple of better-paying options on the table. But the lure of working at Tata, inside Bombay House, mattered more than the gap in salary." He officially joined the company on July 7, 1977, calling it "probably the smartest career decision" he ever made.

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Compensation follows competence

Drawing a contrast with today's job market, Nanavati observed that many young professionals often prioritise salary packages, especially in sectors such as investment banking, consulting and private equity. Instead, he argued that the early years of a career should be focused on building expertise rather than maximising income. "Compensation follows competence far more often than the other way around."

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He encouraged young professionals to invest in learning, develop deep domain expertise, work alongside outstanding leaders and choose environments that challenge them intellectually. Nanavati summed up his career philosophy in a simple message: "In the early years of your career, optimise for learning, not earning."

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He added that professionals should build judgment, credibility and a reputation for excellence instead of chasing headline salaries or instant offers.

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Published on: Aug 7, 2026 8:30 AM IST
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