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Flexicap funds: 90.6% large caps vs 55.2% small caps — 10 biggest portfolio differences

Flexicap funds: 90.6% large caps vs 55.2% small caps — 10 biggest portfolio differences

Flexicap funds show wide variations in portfolio strategy, despite operating under the same broad category, with large-cap exposure ranging from 21.3% to 90.6%. An August 2026 snapshot of 24 funds also shows sharp differences in mid-, small-cap, equity, debt and cash allocations.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 3:20 AM IST
Flexicap funds: 90.6% large caps vs 55.2% small caps — 10 biggest portfolio differencesFlexicap funds continued to attract strong investor interest in August, with inflows of ₹5,059.42 crore, according to AMFI data.

Flexicap funds are allowed to move across large-, mid- and small-cap stocks, but the latest August 2026 snapshot shows just how differently fund managers are using that flexibility. Across 24 tracked funds with ₹5.16 lakh crore in assets under management, large-cap allocation ranges from 21.3% to 90.6%, while small-cap exposure varies from 3.2% to 55.2%.

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Flexicap funds continued to attract strong investor interest in August, with inflows of ₹5,059.42 crore, according to AMFI data. While this was slightly lower than the ₹5,231.31 crore recorded in July, flexicap funds remained firmly in positive territory.

In comparison, large-cap funds witnessed outflows of ₹1,147.36 crore in August, marking the second consecutive month of net withdrawals. Mid-cap funds, meanwhile, continued to see robust inflows, attracting ₹6,989.4 crore in August, their highest monthly inflow in the period shown.

Here are 10 of the biggest differences in portfolio construction.

1. PPFAS has the highest large-cap allocation: 90.6%

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFAS) has the highest large-cap exposure at 90.6% of its equity portfolio. Franklin follows at 76.1%, while HDFC has 74.2%.

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2. Capitalmind leads in mid-cap exposure: 37.6%

Capitalmind Flexicap Fund has the highest mid-cap allocation at 37.6%, followed by Motilal Oswal at 34.9% and Aditya Birla at 27.2%. This is substantially higher than PPFAS, where mid-caps account for just 4.1%.

MUST READ: Nifty Midcap 150 falls over 20% once every 4.2 years: Abakkus study

3. AlphaGrep has the highest small-cap exposure: 55.2%

The recently launched AlphaGrep Flexicap Fund stands out with 55.2% of its equity portfolio in small caps. Old Bridge follows at 50.8%, while Bank of India has 39.2%.

4. JioBlackRock has the highest equity allocation: 99.6%

JioBlackRock Flexicap Fund has the highest equity allocation in the snapshot at 99.6%. Mirae Asset follows closely at 99.4%, while WhiteOak has 99.2%.

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5. Quant has the highest debt allocation: 29.2%

Quant Flexi Cap Fund is an outlier on the debt side, with 29.2% allocated to debt. Edelweiss follows at 8%, while WhiteOak has 6.8%.

Portfolio metric Fund Allocation
Highest large-cap exposure PPFAS 90.6%
Highest mid-cap exposure Capitalmind 37.6%
Highest small-cap exposure AlphaGrep 55.2%
Highest equity allocation JioBlackRock 99.6%
Highest debt allocation Quant 29.2%
Highest cash allocation AlphaGrep 21.9%
Lowest large-cap exposure AlphaGrep 21.3%
Lowest small-cap exposure Kotak 3.2%
Lowest equity allocation AlphaGrep 73.3%
Second-highest cash allocation Franklin 4.3%

6. AlphaGrep holds the most cash: 21.9%

AlphaGrep also has the highest cash allocation at 21.9%. Franklin is a distant second at 4.3%, followed by JM at 1.4%.

7. AlphaGrep has the lowest large-cap allocation: 21.3%

At the other end of the spectrum, AlphaGrep has just 21.3% in large caps. Old Bridge is next at 26.3%, while Capitalmind has 33.9%.

DO READ: NFOs this week: Tata’s short-term debt fund, Invesco’s defence and chemical funds at a glance

8. Kotak has the lowest small-cap exposure: 3.2%

Kotak Flexicap Fund has the lowest small-cap allocation at just 3.2%, compared with AlphaGrep’s 55.2%.

9. AlphaGrep has the lowest equity allocation: 73.3%

AlphaGrep’s 73.3% equity allocation is the lowest among the funds in the snapshot, reflecting its relatively high cash holding and other allocations.

DON'T MISS: MF investors are playing the long game: What 5-year SIP data means for your portfolio

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10. Cash allocations vary sharply across funds

Several established funds have very small cash allocations, while some show negative cash figures in the snapshot. SBI has -0.6%, Quant -25.3% and WhiteOak -6.1%, highlighting that the reported cash figure can differ substantially across portfolios.

Fund Large-cap Mid-cap Small-cap Equity Debt Cash
PPFAS 90.6% 4.1% 5.2% 88.4% 11.1% 0.4%
HDFC 74.2% 15.7% 10.1% 97.0% 3.0%
Capitalmind 33.9% 37.6% 28.5% 98.9% 1.2% -0.1%
AlphaGrep 21.3% 23.4% 55.2% 73.3% 1.8% 21.9%
Quant 69.5% 20.8% 9.7% 96.1% 29.2% -25.3%
JioBlackRock 64.3% 17.0% 18.8% 99.6% 1.1% -0.8%
Old Bridge 26.3% 22.9% 50.8% 91.7% 9.8% -1.4%
Kotak 72.5% 24.2% 3.2% 98.6% 1.5%

The data shows that the “flexicap” label does not translate into a uniform portfolio structure. From PPFAS’s 90.6% large-cap exposure to AlphaGrep’s 55.2% small-cap allocation, funds within the same category are taking markedly different approaches to market-cap allocation and asset positioning.

ALSO READ: UPI MDR: Will mutual fund SIPs, stocks get costlier? Brokerages, experts explain impact on investors

Disclaimer: Business Today provides market and personal news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. All mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 18, 2026 3:20 AM IST
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