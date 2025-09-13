Investors alert: SMC Global picks four NFOs, including JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, launching this September

SMC Global, in its latest stock and fund recommendations, has highlighted four prominent New Fund Offers (NFOs) set to attract investor attention: JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, Bajaj Allianz Life BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund, Quant Mutual Fund’s QSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund, and HDFC Diversified Equity All Cap Active Fund of Fund (FOF). These NFOs cater to different risk profiles, investment horizons, and market preferences, ranging from equity-driven growth to hybrid income strategies.

JioBlackRock Mutual Fund, a new entrant in the industry, is launching its first active equity fund, the JioBlackRock FlexiCap Fund, on September 23, with subscriptions open until October 7. The fund will reopen for continuous sale and repurchase five business days after allotment.

Designed as an open-ended dynamic equity scheme, it invests across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, benchmarked against the Nifty 500 Index (TRI). Managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary, the fund incorporates BlackRock’s proprietary Systematic Active Equity (SAE) strategy, combining AI, alternative data, and human expertise to identify investment opportunities. The minimum lump-sum investment is Rs 500, with SIPs starting at ₹500 per month. The scheme allocates 65–100% in equities, 0–35% in debt instruments, and 0–10% in REITs/InvITs, with no exit load.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has introduced the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index Fund, exclusively under its Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs). The NFO opens immediately and closes on September 20. The fund invests in equities forming the BSE 500 Enhanced Value 50 Index, using core ratios like Book-to-Price, Earnings-to-Price, and Sales-to-Price to identify undervalued opportunities. It aims to provide long-term capital appreciation, integrating disciplined equity investing with life insurance protection.

Quant Mutual Fund is launching the QSIF Hybrid Long-Short Fund, an interval fund combining equity and debt instruments with limited short exposure through derivatives. Investors seeking balanced capital appreciation and income generation may find this suitable. The fund maintains 25–75% in both equity and debt while using up to 25% in derivatives to enhance returns and manage risk. Minimum investment is ₹10 lakh, with redemptions allowed twice a week.

Finally, HDFC Mutual Fund has launched the HDFC Diversified Equity All Cap Active FOF, an open-ended scheme offering actively managed exposure across large-, mid-, and small-cap segments. Closing on September 24, the FOF simplifies portfolio management by executing in-fund rebalancing, minimizing tax liabilities, and reducing the need for investor intervention. According to Navneet Munot, MD & CEO of HDFC Asset Management, the product aims to provide a disciplined, long-term wealth creation strategy across market cycles while mitigating behavioral pitfalls.

These four NFOs reflect growing investor demand for structured equity and hybrid options, combining advanced fund management techniques, AI-based investment strategies, and diversified exposure across market segments. Investors now have multiple options to align their portfolios with individual risk tolerance, investment horizons, and long-term wealth creation goals.