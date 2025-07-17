Big capital, small countries: Malta leads per resident FDI, US lags at 18th globally

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2024 has sharply realigned as investors focus more on strategic clarity, sectoral alignment, and geopolitical stability than sheer market size. According to fresh analysis by BestBrokers using World Bank data, the United States remained the top destination for foreign capital with $387.9 billion in inflows, but when adjusted for population, Malta emerged as the global leader with an astounding $74,035 in FDI per capita.

The United States, while leading the global FDI chart in raw value, ranked only 18th when measured per resident, with just $1,140 per capita. This disparity underscores the growing dominance of smaller, investment-dense economies in attracting strategic capital.

“Foreign direct investment is increasingly flowing to countries that offer sector focus, policy clarity, and geopolitical stability,” said Paul Hoffman from BestBrokers. “Indonesia’s $24 billion in investment inflows reflects its EV ambitions, Vietnam is rising as an electronics hub, and Denmark is drawing capital through green energy. Investors are no longer just chasing scale; they are rewarding transparency, resilience, and strategic alignment.”

Countries with the largest total FDI in 2024:

United States – $387.99 billion Singapore – $151.94 billion Hong Kong – $117.03 billion Brazil – $71.07 billion Canada – $62.14 billion France – $55.44 billion Australia – $55.23 billion Germany – $47.60 billion Mexico – $43.86 billion Malta – $42.52 billion

Countries with the most FDI per capita in 2024:

Malta – $74,034.82 Singapore – $25,168.88 Hong Kong – $15,553.62 Denmark – $3,028.27 Antigua and Barbuda – $2,886.09 Sweden – $2,525.19 Australia – $2,030.14 Grenada – $1,925.92 Bahrain – $1,701.21 Israel – $1,685.16

Malta’s per capita FDI soared by 69.1% year-over-year, rising from $25.1 billion in 2023 to $42.5 billion in 2024. In comparison, Singapore's more gradual growth of 14.7% still kept it comfortably in second place for per capita figures.

Countries with the highest FDI growth rates (2023–2024):

Slovak Republic – +1192.74% Belize – +697.38% Finland – +680.85% France – +529.72% Denmark – +295.47% Timor-Leste – +265.91% Austria – +218.14% Qatar – +197.05% Brunei Darussalam – +151.97% Tajikistan – +107.22%

The Slovak Republic stood out with a remarkable turnaround, from a negative $328 million in 2023 to $3.58 billion in 2024, marking a 1,193% increase.

Countries with the largest FDI declines:

Belgium – -1181.25% Tonga – -345.21% Estonia – -165.40% Kazakhstan – -111.71% Armenia – -76.13% United Kingdom – -74.58% Kuwait – -70.94% Norway – -70.16% Iceland – -67.92% China – -63.86%

Belgium saw the sharpest contraction in FDI, falling from -$2.78 billion in 2023 to -$35.57 billion in 2024. China, the UK, and Kazakhstan also reported steep drops amid shifting global capital priorities.