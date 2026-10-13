Bahrain introduces 90-day temporary work rule for foreigners; What it means for Indians

The change follows Resolution No. 2 of 2026, which amends provisions of Bahrain's existing regulations governing work permits for foreign employees, excluding domestic workers. The rules also allow employers to deploy foreign workers at other establishments owned by them or affiliated with the same business group, subject to prescribed requirements.

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What are Bahrain's new work rules?

Under the revised regulations, a foreign worker can be temporarily employed by another employer for up to three months after obtaining approval from the LMRA. The worker must provide written consent, while both the existing employer and the prospective employer must agree to the arrangement.

The new employer must also meet Bahrainisation requirements, which govern the employment of Bahraini nationals in private-sector businesses. If the receiving establishment has a lower prescribed Bahrainisation rate than the worker's original employer, it may be required to pay an additional regulatory fee.

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Both employers will share responsibility for fulfilling the worker's employment-related rights during the temporary assignment. The arrangement must also be registered with the LMRA, strengthening official oversight and helping prevent unauthorised employment.

The policy does not change Bahrainisation requirements and does not create a new route for recruiting workers directly from overseas. It applies to foreign workers who are already authorised to work in Bahrain.

How will the new rules affect Indians?

Indians form a significant part of Bahrain's expatriate workforce, and the changes could provide greater flexibility to those already working in the country.

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More temporary employment opportunities: Indian professionals and other eligible workers could take up short-term assignments with another company, potentially helping them access temporary projects and alternative work opportunities without immediately changing their existing employment arrangements.

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Greater flexibility for businesses: Indian workers employed by companies with multiple branches or affiliated businesses could benefit from temporary transfers to establishments facing staff shortages or increased workloads.

Additional safeguards for workers: The requirement for written consent and shared employer responsibility for employment rights provides formal safeguards during temporary assignments. Official registration may also make it easier for authorities to monitor compliance.