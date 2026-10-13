Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
nri
Bahrain introduces 90-day temporary work rule for foreigners; What it means for Indians

Bahrain introduces 90-day temporary work rule for foreigners; What it means for Indians

The change follows Resolution No. 2 of 2026, which amends provisions of Bahrain's existing regulations governing work permits for foreign employees, excluding domestic workers

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 13, 2026 1:00 AM IST
Bahrain introduces 90-day temporary work rule for foreigners; What it means for IndiansUnder the revised regulations, a foreign worker can be temporarily employed by another employer

Bahrain has introduced new rules allowing foreign workers to work temporarily for another employer for up to three months, offering greater flexibility to expatriates and businesses operating in the Gulf nation.

The move, announced by the Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) on September 28, 2026, could benefit Indian workers already employed in Bahrain, although the arrangement will remain subject to regulatory approval and specific conditions.

Advertisement

The change follows Resolution No. 2 of 2026, which amends provisions of Bahrain's existing regulations governing work permits for foreign employees, excluding domestic workers. The rules also allow employers to deploy foreign workers at other establishments owned by them or affiliated with the same business group, subject to prescribed requirements.

READ THIS: US visa uncertainty: Where can Indian tech professionals find jobs beyond America?

What are Bahrain's new work rules?

Under the revised regulations, a foreign worker can be temporarily employed by another employer for up to three months after obtaining approval from the LMRA. The worker must provide written consent, while both the existing employer and the prospective employer must agree to the arrangement.

The new employer must also meet Bahrainisation requirements, which govern the employment of Bahraini nationals in private-sector businesses. If the receiving establishment has a lower prescribed Bahrainisation rate than the worker's original employer, it may be required to pay an additional regulatory fee.

Advertisement

Both employers will share responsibility for fulfilling the worker's employment-related rights during the temporary assignment. The arrangement must also be registered with the LMRA, strengthening official oversight and helping prevent unauthorised employment.

The policy does not change Bahrainisation requirements and does not create a new route for recruiting workers directly from overseas. It applies to foreign workers who are already authorised to work in Bahrain.

How will the new rules affect Indians?

Indians form a significant part of Bahrain's expatriate workforce, and the changes could provide greater flexibility to those already working in the country.

ALSO READ: H-1B vs PERM explained: What the US suspension means for Indian IT workers 

More temporary employment opportunities: Indian professionals and other eligible workers could take up short-term assignments with another company, potentially helping them access temporary projects and alternative work opportunities without immediately changing their existing employment arrangements.

Advertisement

Greater flexibility for businesses: Indian workers employed by companies with multiple branches or affiliated businesses could benefit from temporary transfers to establishments facing staff shortages or increased workloads.

Additional safeguards for workers: The requirement for written consent and shared employer responsibility for employment rights provides formal safeguards during temporary assignments. Official registration may also make it easier for authorities to monitor compliance.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 13, 2026 1:00 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more