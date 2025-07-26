F-1 students must go public online: Indian students face entry delays as US expands vetting

Indian students in the United States are facing heightened uncertainty as the Trump administration enforces stricter visa screening protocols. From revoked F-1 visas to frozen SEVP records, the new measures have disrupted academic continuity and raised concerns about fair treatment in the visa process.

Although the U.S. authorities have restored the status of students impacted by SEVP record cancellations, the broader crackdown continues under expanded security screening measures announced last month. The U.S. Department of State’s June 18 press release titled "Announcement of Expanded Screening and Vetting for Visa Applicants" outlined a more rigorous approach to evaluating student visa applications.

According to the release, the U.S. now requires all F, M, and J category visa applicants, including students and exchange visitors, to submit to enhanced vetting, including review of their online activity.

“The U.S. utilises all available information in its visa screening and vetting process to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible to the United States, including those who pose a threat to U.S. national security,” the Department stated.

Under the new policy, visa applicants must also adjust the privacy settings of their social media profiles to “public” so that officials can evaluate online behaviour during the screening process.

The U.S. guidance adds that “every visa adjudication is a national security decision,” and that applicants must credibly establish eligibility and intent to comply with the terms of their admission.

In India, the issue reached Parliament during the ongoing monsoon session. In response to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs acknowledged growing concerns over delays and increased rejections faced by Indian students and professionals.

The minister of state noted, “The issuance of visas and the related policy and processes are the sovereign prerogative of the concerned state.”

However, the Indian government is “engaged with the U.S. Government to promote mutually advantageous and secure mobility frameworks that allow for streamlining avenues for legal mobility of students and professionals, and facilitating short-term tourist and business travel.”

The MEA also stated it is actively working with U.S. authorities to address illegal immigration and human trafficking through coordinated action against criminal networks and facilitators.