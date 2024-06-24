'Learn construction, truck driving...': Indians queue up for job at Tim Hortons amid employment crunch in Canada

A viral video showing hundreds of students gathered for a job fair at a Tim Hortons in Canada has sparked debate on the employment crisis in Canada. The video was shared by Nishat, an Indian student in Toronto, reflecting his own months-long search for a part-time job.

Nishat, who has been searching for a part-time job for a month, arrived at the job fair 30 minutes early, only to find more than 100 students already there. "Seeing the long queue, even the locals were surprised, wondering what was happening," he shared.

The staff at Tim Hortons collected resumes and asked about applicants' availability, promising to call for interviews later. Despite his efforts, Nishat had to travel to a distant part of the city to apply at another store.

"I don't know if I'll get a job at either place. It's been a day full of struggle," he said.

His video, titled "Job Fair at Tim Hortons and the Struggle Continues," has gone viral, shedding light on the job crisis and rising unemployment in Canada. Many other Indian students echoed Nishat's experience, sharing their difficulties in finding jobs.

Indian students traditionally make up a significant portion of Canada’s international student population. They reportedly accounted for about one-third of all post-secondary study permits processed in the first quarter of 2024 and over 55% of all approvals.

One user commented, "Due to overcrowding in Canada, it's almost impossible to find a survival job." Another advised, "Learn construction, handyman, repair, or truck driving. These jobs are in demand here."

Another shared, "It's been six months, and I'm still looking for a part-time job!" A fourth user added, "Life is tough for international students who don't have wealthy families."

Reflecting on the past, a former student mentioned, "This is not the Canada I came to eight years ago. It was full of opportunities and growth. Finding a part-time job took me just two weeks back then. Now, it's heartbreaking to hear these stories. Future students should do thorough research before coming here."

The video highlights the harsh realities faced by international, especially Indian, students in Canada, painting a stark picture of the challenges they encounter in their pursuit of education and part-time employment.