MEA moves Indian students out of Tehran, issues helpline amid Israel-Iran tensions: Details here

As hostilities between Israel and Iran intensify, Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for safety reasons, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday. The evacuation was arranged by the Indian Embassy in Iran, which remains in close contact with the Indian community on the ground.

“Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy,” the MEA stated.

The ministry added that other residents in Tehran who have the means to relocate independently have been advised to do so. “All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources are advised to move to a safe location outside the city,” the Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

In addition to internal relocations, the MEA confirmed that some Indians have been facilitated to exit Iran via its border with Armenia. The ministry noted that further advisories may be issued as the situation continues to evolve.

To support Indian nationals, a 24x7 control room has been activated at the MEA headquarters in New Delhi. The contact numbers are:

Toll-free: 1800118797

Others: +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

Additionally, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has set up a round-the-clock emergency helpline:

Calls: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Local contacts: Bandar Abbas – +98 9177699036; Zahedan – +98 9396356649

Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in