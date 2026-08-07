Planning to split rent in Dubai? New law makes room-sharing rules stricter. Here's what Indians should note

The short answer is yes. Dubai Law No. (4) of 2026 does not prohibit people from living with family members, friends or colleagues in a shared apartment or villa. However, the arrangement must comply with the applicable tenancy rules and the new shared housing regulations.

What the law targets is the informal practice of tenants renting out bedrooms or bed spaces to others without proper authorisation.

Landlord approval is essential for room rentals

One of the most important provisions is that tenants cannot independently rent out a room or part of their apartment in exchange for rent unless they have their landlord's written consent.

Under Dubai's tenancy regulations, renting out part of a leased property is considered subletting. This is permitted only if the tenancy agreement specifically allows it or the landlord gives written approval.

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For example, if a tenant leasing a one-bedroom apartment decides to bring in another person to split the rent, they must first obtain written permission from the landlord. Failing to do so could amount to a breach of the tenancy agreement.

Shared housing must obtain official permits

The new law also brings shared accommodation under a formal regulatory framework. Apartments and villas used as shared housing will require an official permit from Dubai Municipality, in line with regulations issued by the Dubai Land Department and other relevant authorities.

To qualify for a permit, properties must meet prescribed standards relating to building safety, maximum occupancy, minimum living space per resident and adequate shared facilities.

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Permits will generally be valid for one year, although owners can also opt for a two-year permit. Renewal applications must be submitted at least 30 days before the permit expires.

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Who can legally offer shared accommodation?

The law makes it clear that only property owners or authorised licensed establishments can lease shared accommodation. Tenants cannot rent out individual rooms, beds or parts of an apartment on their own.

Shared housing can be offered in three ways: directly by the property owner, through a licensed establishment managing the property on the owner's behalf, or by a company that leases the property from the owner and subsequently rents it to occupants.

Safety standards and advertising rules

Besides occupancy requirements, approved shared housing must comply with health, sanitation, fire safety, electrical and security standards.

The law also introduces rules governing the advertisement of shared accommodation, a move aimed at curbing the widespread promotion of unauthorised bed-space rentals and partition rooms that have become common in some parts of Dubai.

Violations can attract hefty penalties

Authorities have also significantly increased penalties for non-compliance. Depending on the violation, fines will range from AED 500 to AED 500,000. Repeat offences can attract penalties of up to AED 1 million.

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In addition to monetary penalties, authorities may suspend or cancel permits and take enforcement action against properties that fail to comply with the new regulations.

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