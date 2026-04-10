Student interest up by 38%: Why Indians are choosing Ireland over Canada, UK and US

When overall interest in studying abroad fell by nearly 15 per cent in 2024, one destination bucked the trend by a wide margin. Indian students' interest in Ireland grew by 38 per cent in the same period, a shift that a new report says reflects something more deliberate than a passing preference.

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The Student Perception Study by OneStep Global, a market-entry firm focused on higher education, found that momentum is already evident in enrolment figures. The number of Indian students in Ireland has climbed from 700 to more than 9,000 over the past decade.

Why Ireland, and why now

The timing is not coincidental. Tightening visa regimes in Canada, Australia, and the UK, combined with growing saturation in the US, have left students and families seeking alternatives. Ireland has stepped into that gap.

"As global education destinations face increasing scrutiny around visa policies, safety concerns and rising costs, Ireland is increasingly being recognised as a safe, stable and outcome-driven destination for Indian students," the report noted.

The appeal rests on a combination of factors: a strong STEM ecosystem, English as the language of instruction, shorter course durations, post-study work rights and the presence of major global industries. Together, these make Ireland a practical choice for students focused on career outcomes rather than just credentials.

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"Students today are making very deliberate choices; they are not just looking for a qualification but for a pathway to a successful career. That is exactly what we focus on: delivering career-oriented programmes that are closely connected to industry and consistently lead to strong graduate outcomes," said Fiona McKie, Director of Global Recruitment at Technological University of the Shannon.

Patrick McCole, Vice President International at Maynooth University, added that "Ireland continues to distinguish itself as a safe, reliable, and career-focused destination for international students, who in turn play a pivotal role in Ireland's economic innovation landscape."

Tier-II and Tier-III cities enter the picture

One of the more telling findings in the study is the source of the interest. Students from cities such as Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kochi, Indore and Vizag are increasingly exploring Ireland as a destination, driven by better access to education loans, growing digital awareness and wider availability of counselling support.

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Parents from these cities are becoming more open to international education, the report found, though their priorities remain firmly anchored in safety, affordability and the likelihood of a stable career on the other side.

(With inputs from PTI)