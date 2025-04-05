'Why is everyone so keen...': Viral post warns Indian students against blind chase for foreign education amid global job crisis

Indian students pursuing higher education abroad today face a far more complicated reality than glossy brochures or Instagram reels suggest. As global job markets shrink and countries tighten immigration policies, the once-straightforward path from international degree to high-paying job has become riddled with uncertainty. Many Indian graduates now grapple with limited work opportunities, ballooning student loans, and subtle forms of discrimination that hinder both career growth and social acceptance. What was once seen as an assured route to upward mobility is increasingly proving to be a high-stakes gamble — one that demands a hard look at motivations, risks, and long-term goals.

"Why is everyone so keen on going abroad for higher studies?" asked an Indian student on Reddit, questioning the near-blind pursuit of foreign education amid global economic uncertainty.

They didn’t mince words. “USA has instability with Trump’s rule, Canada is a dead end (believe me I lived in Canada for 5 years and now back in India). Australia has HCOL and impossible PR. Europe has language barriers. These are the major issues,” the student wrote. “I see people posting in this sub about taking huge loans and going abroad for masters/phd/post grad. Mostly see education as an escape to another country and pathway to PR... My concern is literally every country is going through job market crisis so why does everyone wanna go when economy is down everywhere?”

Detailing their own journey, they added, “I have bachelors in CS and masters in Information security from Canada. I came back to India cause Canada has a dead market be it any field. I am struggling to find a job in India. On the other hand, my friends who graduated from CSE have high paying jobs and great career... This is an eye opening post for everyone, don’t blindly follow the trend of going abroad. Invest in your career.”

The post, which went viral, triggered a flood of reactions from users across the spectrum.

One wrote, “Living conditions in India are far from ideal... Higher education is plagued by reservations... job security is uncertain... Bollywood movies and YouTube influencers glorify life in foreign countries.” The user criticized how this perception fuels demand for overseas education—often financed by Indian parents—and warned of consequences: “In the past five years, a significant number of below-average Indian students have enrolled in European universities... ending up in low-paying jobs... Some submit fake documents to secure university admissions... damaging the reputation of genuine Indian students.”

A university committee member chimed in with a sobering account: “We are bringing in fraudulent and misogynistic behavior into other cultures... Indians get compared to others now. Some blame Indians for making a lobby and slogging more hours at cheap rates just to appease higher management.”

Others had a more measured take. “I'm not someone who's going abroad for job opportunities, I just want to do better quality research,” one commenter said. They acknowledged systemic issues in India’s research funding but urged peers to stop expecting foreign systems to reward average performance: “Don’t dream of surviving in another country by maintaining your mediocrity from India.”

A third criticized the rise of "diploma mills" in Canada: “Even a vast majority of those who pursue legitimate degrees have been attending these diploma mills... shocking to see how many take on loans to attend [them] and push themselves into debt.”

Still, not everyone saw the foreign dream in a harsh light. One student simply wrote, “I want to experience this life… explore what their culture offers… it would help me mature.” For them, going abroad was more about personal growth than professional gain.

And the original poster reiterated: “There’s nothing wrong with moving abroad… Everyone deserves a better lifestyle and better pay. The main concern... is to give a reality check. Every country has limited jobs and limited immigration seats. Not everyone is gonna get what they want. I hope everyone achieve their dreams!”