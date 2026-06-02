Big relief for Indian travellers: Germany removes airport transit visa rule

Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa when travelling to a third country through Germany, according to a press note issued by the German Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The embassy said the removal of the airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in Germany's Federal Law Gazette on June 2 and will take effect from June 3, 2026.

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"Indian nationals will no longer require a transit visa when traveling to another country with a layover at a German airport," the embassy said.

The move means Indian travellers transiting through German airports on their way to another destination will no longer need to obtain a separate airport transit visa, easing travel procedures for passengers using Germany as a connecting hub.

The German Embassy linked the decision to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's visit to India earlier this year.

"This implements a result of Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz's trip to India in January of this year," the embassy said.

According to the statement, the measure reflects the German government's commitment to strengthening ties with India and facilitating the movement of people between the two countries.

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"It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties," the embassy added.

The new rule takes effect on June 3, offering immediate relief to Indian travellers using German airports for onward international journeys.