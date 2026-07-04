From Thailand to Malaysia: 56 destinations Indians can visit without a prior visa- Check full list

A beach holiday in Thailand, an island break in Mauritius or a safari in Kenya can still be planned without spending weeks waiting for a traditional visa.

India has slipped two positions in the latest Henley Passport Index, falling to 80th place in the July update even as Indian passport holders retain access to 56 destinations without securing a conventional visa in advance.

Advertisement

The destinations are spread across Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific. While entry conditions differ, travellers generally do not have to complete the conventional embassy or consular visa process before departure.

The list includes 27 destinations offering visa-free entry, 26 where Indians can obtain a visa on arrival and three that require an online ETA before travel.

DON'T MISS: Henley Passport Index: India slips to 80th in July, down from 78th in May; 56 nations still visa free

What visa-free, VOA and ETA mean

Visa-free entry allows travellers to arrive without applying for a visa, although immigration officials can still ask for proof of accommodation, return tickets, funds and passport validity.

A visa on arrival is issued at the airport or another authorised entry point. Travellers may need to complete a form, pay a fee and provide supporting documents.

Advertisement

An ETA is an online approval that must be secured before boarding. It is usually simpler than a regular visa but should not be confused with completely document-free travel.

The permitted duration of stay and the purpose of travel vary by destination.

27 visa-free destinations

Indian passport holders can visit the following places without obtaining a visa in advance:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

British Virgin Islands

Cook Islands

Dominica

Fiji

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Macao

Malaysia

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Nepal

Niue

Philippines

Qatar

Rwanda

Senegal

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Gambia

Trinidad and Tobago Advertisement

Vanuatu

Neighbouring Bhutan and Nepal remain among the most accessible choices for Indians, while Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines offer easier entry for travellers looking towards Southeast Asia.

The Caribbean and Pacific lists include several island destinations, although flight connectivity, transit visas and travel costs may still shape the final itinerary.

26 destinations offering visa on arrival

Indian citizens can obtain a visa or entry permit after reaching these destinations:

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoros

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Indonesia

Jordan

Laos

Madagascar

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mongolia

Mozambique

Myanmar

Palau

Samoa

Sierra Leone

Sri Lanka

St. Lucia

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Tuvalu

Zimbabwe

Visa-on-arrival rules are not identical across countries. Some destinations require hotel reservations and confirmed return tickets, while others demand proof of funds, travel insurance or payment of an arrival fee.

Certain facilities may also be limited to designated international airports or specific ports of entry.

Three destinations requiring an ETA

The following destinations require Indian travellers to secure electronic approval before departure:

Kenya

Seychelles Advertisement

St. Kitts and Nevis

The application is generally completed online, but travellers must receive approval before boarding their flight.

An ETA may be quicker and less document-heavy than a regular visa, but airlines can deny boarding if the required authorisation has not been granted.

Easier access does not guarantee entry

Visa-free or visa-on-arrival access does not create an automatic right to enter a country.

Immigration authorities can ask travellers to produce:

A passport with sufficient remaining validity

Confirmed return or onward tickets

Hotel reservations or a local address

Proof of adequate funds

Travel or health insurance

Vaccination certificates where required

Documents establishing the purpose of the visit

A traveller may also need a transit visa if the journey passes through a third country, even when the final destination offers visa-free entry.

Some concessions apply only to tourism and may not permit employment, long-term study or extended residence.

Rules can change quickly

Visa policies can be revised because of diplomatic decisions, security concerns, public-health requirements or changes in reciprocal travel arrangements.

Travellers should therefore verify the latest conditions with the destination country’s embassy, consulate or official immigration portal before buying non-refundable tickets.

Advertisement

They should also check whether a visa-on-arrival facility is unconditional or available only to travellers holding valid visas or residence permits from countries such as the US, UK, Canada or Schengen states.

The 56-destination access score gives Indian travellers a wide range of relatively convenient options. But a smoother visa process does not eliminate the need to check entry rules, passport validity and supporting documents before departure.