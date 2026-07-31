All about Kanika Tekriwal, aancer survivor who built a ₹420 crore aviation empire with just ₹5,600

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Recalling her battle with cancer on Shark Tank India, Tekriwal said, "I was 21 and 40 doctors told me that you will survive for four months or four days. I then met a doctor in Mumbai, and I told him, 'We will have a drink 40 years later, now, let's talk.'"

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The experience strengthened her resolve rather than weakening it. Speaking to Vogue India in 2022, she reflected on how surviving cancer transformed her perspective on life. "Surviving cancer actually made me realise that life is short and I have to live for myself and do what is important for me," she said.

Building JetSetGo

In 2014, Tekriwal founded JetSetGo, a technology-driven marketplace for private jets and helicopters that is often described as an "Uber for private aviation." Despite entering an industry dominated by established players and requiring significant capital, she claims to have built the business with minimal personal investment.

Speaking about her entrepreneurial journey, she revealed, "A lot of people ask me how I did this without raising money. Till date, I have invested only ₹5,600, and we operate India's largest fleet of private jets."

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JetSetGo has since expanded its footprint beyond India, with operations spanning cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, New York, and Dubai. The company has also attracted prominent backers, including businessman Puneet Dalmia and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Overcoming gender bias

Breaking into the aviation sector came with its own set of challenges. As one of the few women leading a business in private aviation, Tekriwal often faced scepticism and stereotypes.

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In an earlier interview with The Better India, she said, "Initially, it took time for people to take me seriously for the business I am in, and I did receive remarks such as 'you should take up baking cupcakes'. Sometimes when I am assertive, I am considered arrogant, whereas a man being more assertive than me is considered passionate."

Despite these hurdles, she continued to scale the business and earned recognition as one of India's youngest self-made women entrepreneurs. She also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2016 and 2017 and later joined the panel of judges on Shark Tank India Season 5, inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.