New Zealand opens Parent Boost Visa: Stay with your family for up to 10 years; All about new visa

New Zealand has officially opened applications for the new Parent Boost Visitor Visa, a long-stay programme designed to help parents of New Zealand citizens and residents spend extended time with their families.

The visa permits a 5-year stay, with the option of applying for a second 5-year visa, allowing parents to remain for up to 10 years in total. During this period, visa holders can leave and re-enter New Zealand freely.

Advertisement

“This visa is not a pathway to residence, but it offers a meaningful way for families to spend extended time together,” Immigration New Zealand clarified.

Eligibility and Application

Applicants must be outside New Zealand both at the time of applying and when the visa is granted.

They must meet health and character standards.

They must be sponsored by an adult child who is a New Zealand citizen or resident.

Applicants must demonstrate financial stability, either through personal funds, ongoing income, or the sponsor’s income.

Parents must intend to visit temporarily, retain ties to their home country, and agree to leave New Zealand before the visa expires.

Applicants must not have dependent children.

Once approved, applicants will receive an Approval in Principle and must provide:

Advertisement

Proof of 12 months of acceptable health insurance.

A signed declaration of compliance confirming they understand the visa’s temporary nature.

Visa holders must arrive in New Zealand within six months of approval. Their five-year stay begins on their first entry, not on the approval date.

Compliance Check

Between years 3 and 4, parents must leave New Zealand and complete a compliance check. This includes:

Submitting a new medical certificate.

Showing proof that health insurance was maintained throughout their stay.

Failure to meet these conditions could result in visa cancellation or make the applicant ineligible for future Parent Boost or Parent Resident Visas.

Health and Medical Requirements

Applicants must meet an acceptable standard of health to ensure they do not place undue strain on New Zealand’s health system. Advertisement

Medical certificates from the past 12 months can be reused for the first visa, but fresh certificates no older than 3 months are required for the compliance check and second visa.

Medical waivers are not available — applicants must meet the required health standard.

Insurance Requirements

Health insurance is mandatory for the entire visa duration.

Minimum coverage required (per year):

Emergency medical care: NZD $250,000

Cancer treatment: NZD $100,000

Repatriation: NZD $250,000

Return of remains: NZD $50,000

Other conditions:

12 months’ insurance must be purchased upfront after receiving approval in principle.

Insurance from overseas providers is accepted if it meets New Zealand’s standards.

Failing to maintain insurance could result in visa cancellation or deportation.

Financial Requirements

Applicants must meet one of three financial criteria:

Sponsor’s income:

A single sponsor must earn at least the median wage to support one parent.

Joint sponsors must earn at least 1.5 times the median wage (NZD $104,707.20) for one parent.

For each additional parent, income must increase by 0.5 times the median wage (NZD $34,902.40 per parent).

Parent’s ongoing income:

A single parent must earn at least NZD $32,611.28/year (single rate of NZ Superannuation).

A couple must earn at least NZD $49,552.88/year (couple rate of NZ Superannuation).

Parent’s available funds:

Advertisement

A single parent must show at least NZD $160,000.