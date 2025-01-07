New Zealand visa changes 2025: How can Indian job seekers, migrants benefit from reforms introduced to address labour shortages?

In a bid to streamline immigration procedures and tackle ongoing labour market shortages, the New Zealand government has announced significant updates to its visa and employment requirements. These changes aim to simplify pathways for both employers and prospective workers by adjusting wage thresholds, work experience criteria, and visa durations.

The changes will take place in four stages throughout 2025, starting in January. Immigration New Zealand (INZ) is updating the Job Check step in the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) process.

These updates aim to make the Job Check easier for low-risk employers and to speed up processing times. This part of the changes will be rolled out in July 2025.

Key changes to immigration policies

1. Changes for employers and businesses: Among the most important updates is the removal of the median pay criteria for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and the Specific Purpose Work Visa (SPWV).

This means that while employers are still required to advertise job opportunities and offer competitive salaries that align with market rates, they are no longer bound by a predetermined salary threshold. This move offers businesses more flexibility while ensuring fair compensation for workers.

2. Changes for migrants: For migrants wishing to bring children to New Zealand, AEWV holders must now meet a minimum annual earnings threshold of NZ$55,844 (Rs 27,11,896.33). This requirement has remained unchanged since 2019 and is intended to ensure financial stability for migrant families.

3. Changes for job seekers: In a further effort to mitigate labour shortages, the government has decreased the minimum work experience requirement for migrants from three years to two years. This adjustment is designed to make it easier for skilled workers to find employment in the country.

Talking about the impact of the same on students seeking employment in New Zealand, Mayank Maheshwari, Co-Founder & COO of University Living, told Business Today, "With more than 10,000 Indian students already enrolled in New Zealand institutions till August 2024, the reduction in work experience requirements from three to two years and the introduction of new visa options will make it easier for them to transition from education to employment. The ability to stay and work for up to three years post-graduation enhances career prospects in industries facing acute labour shortages."

New pathways for seasonal workers

New Zealand is also introducing two pathways tailored for seasonal labour: a three-year multi-entry visa for experienced seasonal workers and a seven-month single-entry visa for lower-skilled workers. While implementing these new pathways, current temporary, seasonal worker programs will remain operational.

For lower-skilled roles listed under the Australian and New Zealand Standard Classification of Occupations (ANZSCO) at skill levels 4 or 5, the visa duration has been extended from two years to three years. Employees holding current two-year visas may apply for an additional year if they meet the required criteria.

Additionally, employers seeking to fill positions at skill levels 4 or 5 are no longer obligated to complete a 21-day mandatory recruitment period but only need to post advertisements and interview qualified candidates.

Starting April 2025, individuals transitioning to the AEWV from other work or student visas will be granted interim work rights, allowing them to work while awaiting visa approval.

Supporting employers and addressing construction needs

As of January 2025, accredited employers will no longer be required to complete online training modules from Employment New Zealand; instead, the agency will provide accessible resources on employment rights and responsibilities.

To further support the construction industry amid labour shortages, the government has reduced the domestic workforce requirement from 35% to 15% for certain roles, simplifying the hiring process for companies in this sector.