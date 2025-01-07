US H-1B visa program: This is how much the visa will cost Indian applicants in FY 2025

As the 2025 financial year approaches, the H-1B work visa program in the United States continues to be a crucial pathway for employers seeking to hire foreign talent. However, potential applicants should be aware of the various fees associated with the visa application process, which can vary based on the type of petition and the employer's status.

The registration fee for the H-1B lottery, required by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), is set at $10. This fee has been in effect since March 2024.

Breakdown of H-1B Visa Costs for 2025

1. H-1B Registration:

- Cost: $10 (Rs 857 approx)

2. USCIS Filing Fees:

- Base Filing Fee: $460 (Rs 39,434 approx) (mandatory for all H-1B petitions)

- Anti-Fraud Fee: $500 (Rs 42,863 approx) (required for initial and change of employer petitions)

3. Additional Fees for Certain Employers:

- Cost: $4,000 (Rs 3,42,910) (applicable to employers with more than 50 employees, where over 50% are on H- 1B or L-1 visas, as mandated by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2016, effective until September 30, 2025)

4. Premium Processing Fee (Optional):

- Cost: $2,805 (Rs 2,40,465)(allows for expedited processing of petitions within 15 calendar days)

Total Estimated Costs

For employers not subject to the additional $4,000 fee, the total cost amounts to $970 (Rs 83,155 approx). For those subject to this fee, the total rises to $4,970 (Rs 4,26,065 approx). If employers opt for premium processing, the costs escalate to $3,775 (Rs 3,23,621 approx) or $7,775 (Rs 6,66,531), depending on their status.

Who Bears the Costs?

Typically, the responsibility for H-1B visa fees falls on the employer. The key fees that employers must cover include:

- Base Filing Fee ($460)

- Anti-Fraud Fee ($500)

- Additional Employer Fee ($4,000) for qualifying employers

- Premium Processing Fee ($2,805) (if chosen)

While the $10 registration fee is generally covered by the employer, there are instances where it may be passed on to the employee. Employees are also responsible for visa stamping fees and other costs incurred during the visa interview process at a US embassy or consulate.

Important Regulations

US immigration laws specify that employers must pay mandatory fees, including base filing and anti-fraud fees. Furthermore, employers are prohibited from requiring employees to cover certain costs to ensure that wages are not adversely affected.